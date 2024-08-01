|
01.08.2024 12:51:50
Hershey Co. Q2 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates
(RTTNews) - Hershey Co. (HSY) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $180.894 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $406.983 million, or $1.98 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, Hershey Co. reported adjusted earnings of $258.130 million or $1.27 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 16.7% to $2.074 billion from $2.490 billion last year.
Hershey Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $180.894 Mln. vs. $406.983 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.89 vs. $1.98 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.074 Bln vs. $2.490 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.49 - $9.59
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu The Hershey Comehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu The Hershey Comehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|The Hershey Co
|182,90
|3,37%