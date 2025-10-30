The Hershey Aktie

The Hershey für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 851297 / ISIN: US4278661081

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
30.10.2025 12:22:00

Hershey Co. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Hershey Co. (HSY) reported earnings for third quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $276.32 million, or $1.36 per share. This compares with $446.30 million, or $2.20 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Hershey Co. reported adjusted earnings of $263.69 million or $1.30 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.06 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.5% to $3.181 billion from $2.987 billion last year.

Hershey Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $276.32 Mln. vs. $446.30 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.36 vs. $2.20 last year. -Revenue: $3.181 Bln vs. $2.987 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.90 - $6.00

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu The Hershey Comehr Nachrichten