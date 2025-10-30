The Hershey Aktie
WKN: 851297 / ISIN: US4278661081
|
30.10.2025 12:22:00
Hershey Co. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Hershey Co. (HSY) reported earnings for third quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $276.32 million, or $1.36 per share. This compares with $446.30 million, or $2.20 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Hershey Co. reported adjusted earnings of $263.69 million or $1.30 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.06 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 6.5% to $3.181 billion from $2.987 billion last year.
Hershey Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $276.32 Mln. vs. $446.30 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.36 vs. $2.20 last year. -Revenue: $3.181 Bln vs. $2.987 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.90 - $6.00
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu The Hershey Comehr Nachrichten
|
29.10.25
|Ausblick: The Hershey vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
28.10.25
|S&P 500-Papier The Hershey-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in The Hershey von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
21.10.25