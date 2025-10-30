Hershey Co. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Hershey Co. (HSY) reported earnings for third quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $276.32 million, or $1.36 per share. This compares with $446.30 million, or $2.20 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Hershey Co. reported adjusted earnings of $263.69 million or $1.30 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.06 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.5% to $3.181 billion from $2.987 billion last year.

Hershey Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.90 - $6.00