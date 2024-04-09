Hexcel Appoints Thomas Gentile As CEO

(RTTNews) - Hexcel Corp. (HXL) Tuesday said it has appointed Thomas Gentile III as Chief Executive Officer and President, effective May 1.

He also is expected to be appointed to the Board of Directors following the annual shareholder meeting on May 2.

He will succeed Chairman, CEO & President Nick Stanage who worked closely with the Board on his desire to retire at the end of the year.

Stanage will become Executive Chairman of the Board to ensure a smooth and successful transition until his retirement on December 31, 2024.

Mr. Stanage said, "Today, Hexcel is well positioned with the right strategy, an incredibly talented team and a clear roadmap to continue driving innovation across our differentiated portfolio while delivering sustainable, long-term growth for shareholders. I am confident that this is the right time to transition to a new leader who will continue propelling the business forward and executing against our financial targets. With his significant leadership and aerospace industry experience and composites knowledge, Tom is ideally suited to lead Hexcel into the future. I look forward to working closely with him in my role as Executive Chairman to ensure a seamless transition."