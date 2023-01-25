|
25.01.2023 22:18:00
Hexcel Declares Quarterly Dividend
Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share on the common stock of Hexcel, payable to stockholders of record as of February 10, 2023, with a payment date of February 17, 2023.
About Hexcel
Hexcel Corporation is a global leader in advanced lightweight composites technology. We propel the future of flight, energy generation, transportation, and recreation through excellence in providing innovative high-performance material solutions that are lighter, stronger and tougher, helping to create a better world for us all. Our broad and unrivaled product range includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, resins, engineered core and composite structures for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications.
