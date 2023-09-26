HIAG Capital Market Day 2023: 'The Kunzareal is exemplary for our business model!'

Basel/Windisch, 26 September 2023 HIAG held its Capital Market Day 2023 today at the Kunzareal in Windisch. In various presentations, the real estate company offered an indepth insight into its business model and central functional areas.

"The Kunzareal is exemplary for HIAG's business model," CEO Marco Feusi welcomed the guests to the Capital Market Day 2023. Over the past 15 years, HIAG has realised a lively residential and commercial destination with a total of 227 rental apartments and condominiums, a business park, a residential home for people with cognitive or mental impairments as well as attractive open and community spaces on the site of the former Kunz spinning mill in Unterwindisch. The completion of the "kessel haus" project, scheduled for the the first quarter of 2024, marks the successful conclusion of a multi-phase site development in Windisch. Shortly after the start of marketing of the property, which was built as a hybrid timber building, almost half of the 24 appartments and most of the 8 studios are already reserved.

HIAG implements tailor-made solutions at its sites, from interim uses to finished destinations that offer space for the long-term development of people and businesses. "We create value for all stakeholders and reconcile the needs and expectations of investors, tenants, local businesses and the regional community," Marco Feusi pointed out. The business model of HIAG, with its three business segments of site development, portfolio/asset management and transactions, as well as its business processes that are strictly focused on sustainability, makes it possible to respond flexibly to constantly changing market needs and conditions and thus forms a solid basis for the long-term profitable development of the company.

In line with the communication of the half-year results, HIAG expects a good result overall in the 2023 fiscal year, assuming a stable trend in the Swiss economy, and expects that the current dividend policy will be continued.