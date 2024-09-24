HIAG presents selected sites at Capital Market Day

Basel/Zurich, 24 September 2024 – HIAG held its Capital Market Day today as part of a property tour. Attendees were able to experience first-hand three sites in different development cycles from HIAG's diverse portfolio, giving them a detailed insight into both the projects and HIAG's strategy.

The tour began with a visit to the construction site of the "ALTO" flagship project in Zurich-Altstetten – a striking residential tower block that stands out on account of its innovative architecture and sustainable construction methods. The 80-metre-high building will comprise 149 flats on 25 floors, and will be equipped with one of the first façades made of solar panels in the canton of Zurich. In this way, HIAG is setting new standards in the field of sustainable construction and energy efficiency.

Afterwards, the participants were taken on a tour of the new "CHAMA" residential and working neighbourhood in Cham to gain exciting insights into the current development of the site. With the completion of the second phase of construction, a total of 279 owner-occupied and rental flats and 4,300 m² of commercial space will be built on the site. While the first phase of construction was successfully completed in the first half of the year, work began on the second phase in August of this year. All work on the site is scheduled to be completed in 2026.

The property tour finished with the Dietikon site, where the focus was on HIAG's asset management and property management. The tour included the presentation of the various properties on Riedstrasse, which exemplify the long-term and value-adding strategy for the HIAG portfolio.

As announced when the half-year results were presented, HIAG expects a good result for the 2024 financial year and the continuation of its current dividend policy, assuming the stable development of the Swiss economy as a whole.