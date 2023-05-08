Hilton Grand Vacations Announces New Share Repurchase Plan

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) ("HGV” or "the Company”) announces its Board of Directors approved a two-year share repurchase plan authorizing the Company to repurchase up to an aggregate of $500 million of its outstanding shares of common stock.

The new repurchase plan will commence once the existing two-year repurchase program, which was approved by the Board of Directors in May 2022 for $500 million, is fully completed. As of April 30, 2023, the Company had approximately $83 million remaining under the prior repurchase program.

"I’m pleased to announce that our Board of Directors has authorized a new $500 million, two-year share repurchase plan,” said Dan Mathewes, senior executive vice president and CFO at Hilton Grand Vacations. "This new plan underscores our continued commitment to delivering long-term value to our shareholders through capital returns and reflects confidence in our cash flow trajectory and balance sheet strength.”

HGV may repurchase shares in the open market, in privately negotiated transactions or in such other manners as determined by the Company, including through repurchase plans complying with the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”). The amount and timing of any repurchases made under the stock repurchase program will depend on a variety of factors, including available liquidity, cash flow and market conditions. The stock repurchase program does not obligate HGV to repurchase any dollar amount or number of shares of common stock and the program may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements convey management’s expectations as to the future of HGV, and are based on management’s beliefs, expectations, assumptions and such plans, estimates, projections and other information available to management at the time HGV makes such statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts, and may be identified by terminology such as the words "outlook,” "believe,” "expect,” "potential,” "goal,” "continues,” "may,” "will,” "should,” "could,” "would,” "seeks,” "approximately,” "projects,” "predicts,” "intends,” "plans,” "estimates,” "anticipates,” "future,” "guidance,” "target,” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words, although not all forward-looking statements may contain such words. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include statements related to HGV’s revenues, earnings, taxes, cash flow and related financial and operating measures, and expectations with respect to future operating, financial and business performance and other anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts.

HGV cautions you that its forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those that are beyond HGV’s control, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the future results. Any one or more of these risks or uncertainties could adversely impact HGV’s operations, revenue, operating profits and margins, key business operational metrics, financial condition or credit rating.

For a more detailed discussion of these factors, see the information under the captions "Risk Factors” and "Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in HGV’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, which may be supplemented and updated by the risk factors in HGV’s quarterly reports, current reports and other filings HGV makes with the SEC.

HGV’s forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date they are made. HGV disclaims any intent or obligation to update any "forward-looking statement” made in this press release to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time.

About Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) is recognized as a leading global timeshare company. With headquarters in Orlando, Florida, Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. As one of Hilton’s 19 premier brands, Hilton Grand Vacations has a reputation for delivering a consistently exceptional standard of service, and unforgettable vacation experiences for guests and more than 515,000 Club Members. Membership with the Company provides best-in-class programs, exclusive services and maximum flexibility for our Members around the world. For more information, visit https://corporate.hgv.com.

