Hilton Grand Vacations Completes Acquisition of Bluegreen Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) ("HGV” or "the Company”) today announced that it has completed the previously disclosed acquisition of Bluegreen Vacations. The all-cash transaction, with total consideration of approximately $1.5 billion, inclusive of net debt, broadens HGV’s offerings, customer reach and sales locations, creating a premier vacation ownership and experiences company.

"I’m thrilled to welcome Bluegreen Vacations to the HGV family, uniting two highly complementary businesses to further scale and diversify our best-in-class offering,” said Mark Wang, president and CEO of Hilton Grand Vacations. "This combination adds approximately 200,000 members and expands our resort portfolio to nearly 200 properties in 14 new geographies and eight new states. The addition of exciting new outdoor destinations and world-class strategic partnerships, including Bass Pro Shops and NASCAR, transforms our business from a leader in the vacation ownership industry to a premier vacation ownership and experiences company that builds on our legacy of adventure, innovation and exploration. Together, we have the opportunity to offer our members and guests access to even more memorable vacations and experiences, while enhancing our ability to drive long-term shareholder value.”

In addition to the strategic benefits anticipated from scale and expanded lead generation, the combination unlocks additional upside by leveraging the infrastructure developed as part of HGV’s recent business evolution, including the successful launch of its Hilton Vacation Club brand, the expanded access provided through its HGV Max membership and the HGV Ultimate Access experiential events platform.

The transaction is adjusted free cash flow accretive and is expected to generate approximately $100 million in run-rate cost synergies in the first 24 months following close. The combination also supports higher free cash flow conversion and enhances HGV’s base of recurring EBITDA.

About Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) is recognized as a leading global timeshare company and is the exclusive vacation ownership partner of Hilton. With headquarters in Orlando, Florida, Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets, and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. Hilton Grand Vacations has a reputation for delivering a consistently exceptional standard of service, and unforgettable vacation experiences for guests and more than 700,000 Club Members. Membership with the Company provides best-in-class programs, exclusive services and maximum flexibility for our Members around the world. For more information, visit www.corporate.hgv.com.

