Hilton Grand Vacations Opens 90 New Luxury Rooms on the Las Vegas Strip

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV), the industry-leading global vacation ownership company, announces the addition of 90 new luxury rooms at its premiere Las Vegas resort with the opening of Elara, a Hilton Club. The expansion includes adding four top floors of new penthouses to the property, which is already home to Elara, a Hilton Grand Vacations Club.

Known for its signature 52-story mirrored façade reflecting the best of Las Vegas, Elara is one of the world’s largest timeshare resorts, which now features nearly 1,300 units. The Hilton Club brand is HGV’s preeminent luxury tier anchored in providing sophisticated experiences to members in highly sought-after destinations.

"We’re thrilled to expand our world-class offerings in the vibrant city of Las Vegas with the highly anticipated completion of Elara, a Hilton Club,” said Mark Wang, president and CEO of Hilton Grand Vacations. "The penthouses sit atop Elara and introduce a new level of luxury with incredible views as well as opulent amenities that provide members and guests with extraordinary accommodations in the heart of Las Vegas.”

The 90 new units include 34 studios, 40 one-bedroom suites, and 16 two-bedroom suites that feature modern amenities and spacious dining and kitchen areas. Each room boasts floor-to-ceiling windows, providing spectacular views of the Las Vegas Strip as well as the surrounding mountain and desert landscapes. Elara, a Hilton Club also offers members an elevated, private experience with access to an exclusive owners’ lounge and dedicated check-in area.

Developed as a joint venture with affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate, Elara features a newly renovated 15,000-square-foot grand lobby, a 40,000-square-foot elevated tropical pool with two hot tubs, a pool bar and grill, 33 private cabanas, a fitness center, electric vehicle charging and more. The resort also offers adjoining access to the Miracle Mile Shops offering travelers a variety of dining, live entertainment and shopping options.

"We are big believers in Las Vegas, and this investment is another display of our conviction in the city. These brand new luxury rooms and best-in-class amenities will be a fantastic addition to the Strip and serve as another differentiator for the property,” said Matt Vizza, Managing Director at Blackstone Real Estate.

Elara, a Hilton Club opens ahead of the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX taking place Nov. 16-18. As an official event partner, HGV will host a premier on-track clubhouse, providing an exclusive opportunity for fans to take in the spectacle of 20 cars roaring around the iconic sights of Las Vegas at over 210 mph from a luxurious setting. The HGV Clubhouse will provide an up close and personal view of the race with a front-row seat to the 3.8-mile track, accompanied by a world-class food and drink selection. This event is the latest example of HGV’s unparalleled experiential travel offerings through HGV Ultimate Access, which provides members exclusive access to once-in-a-lifetime concerts, celebrity meet-and-greets and more.

