Hilton Worldwide Issues FY26 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) said, for 2026, the company expects EPS to be between $8.49 and $8.61. EPS, adjusted for special items, is projected to be between $8.65 and $8.77. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be between $4.00 billion and $4.04 billion. System-wide comparable RevPAR, on a currency neutral basis, is projected to increase between 1.0 percent and 2.0 percent.

For the first quarter, the comnpany expects EPS to be between $1.87 and $1.93. EPS, adjusted for special items, is projected to be between $1.91 and $1.97. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be between $875 million and $895 million. System-wide comparable RevPAR, on a currency neutral basis, is projected to increase between 1.0 percent and 2.0 percent.

Fourth quarter net income was $297 million compared to $505 million in the same period last year. EPS was $1.27 compared to $2.06. EPS, adjusted for special items, was $2.08 compared to $1.76. Revenue increased to $3.087 billion from $2.783 billion. For the three months ended December 31, 2025, system-wide comparable RevPAR increased 0.5 percent compared to the same period in 2024.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Hilton shares are down 0.01 percent to $323.75.

