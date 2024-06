Hindenburg Targets Real Estate Lender

In this podcast, Motley Fool analyst Jim Gillies and host Ricky Mulvey break down Hindenburg Research's report on Axos Financial. Plus, Jim discusses why investors should consider adding Academy Sports and Outdoors to their watch lists.Plus, Motley Fool personal finance expert Robert Brokamp interviews Eileen Freiburger, managing director of the Garrett Planning Network, about what you should expect from meeting with a financial advisor.To catch full episodes of all The Motley Fool's free podcasts, check out our podcast center. To get started investing, check out our quick-start guide to investing in stocks. A full transcript follows the video.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel