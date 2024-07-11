|
History Says These 3 AI Stocks Could Be Big Winners in the Second Half of 2024
The stock market's rally shows no signs that it will be ending anytime soon. Investors remain bullish on artificial intelligence (AI), and with the possibility that the Fed will cut interest rates later this year, there could still be catalysts that drive stock prices higher in the months ahead.If you're looking for AI-related stocks that could do well in the latter half of the year, consider Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). These companies have historically done well during second halves, and they could be good buys right now.Nvidia is an easy pick for investors these days simply because the company is at the forefront of just about anything related to AI. The company's powerful GPUs put it in an excellent position to keep benefiting from rising AI-related expenditures. And it's still innovating. Earlier this year, Nvidia unveiled its new Blackwell chips, which will be its best and most efficient yet for training AI models.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
