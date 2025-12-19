Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
|
19.12.2025 19:25:00
History Says This Is How the Market Will Perform in 2026. Here Are the Best ETFs to Own Headed Into Next Year.
Despite all the chatter about the stock market being overheated, the bull market just surpassed its third anniversary. History, meanwhile, gives a clear picture of what will happen next.According to data compiled by Carson Group, every bull market over the past 50 years that has made it to three years has continued until at least five years. There have been five bull markets in that span, with the shortest fizzling out after five years and the longest lasting more than 12 years.Meanwhile, since 1950, bull markets have lasted an average of five and a half years, so this market still should have some legs. In addition, whenever the S&P 500 has rallied more than 35% in a six-month period since 1950, like it did earlier this year, the market has been up 12 months later. During these five periods, the average return a year later was 13.4%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
