24.01.2024 13:00:05
HKT launches premium lifestyle brand '1O1O HOME' Redefining the top-notch home broadband experience
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 January 2024 - HKT (SEHK: 6823) – HKT is launching its all-new service brand, 1O1O HOME, to offer a series of premium services in line with 1O1O's superb quality and elevate customers' lifestyle enjoyment while fully leveraging its quad-play edge to redefine the top-notch home experience.
1O1O HOME exciting offers and experiences2:
Bruce Lam, CEO, Consumer, HKT, said, "As the Group's premium mobile communications brand, 1O1O is committed to offering superb service and the latest exciting lifestyle experiences for our customers. In line with the service principle of 1O1O, our all-new 1O1O HOME brand introduces groundbreaking onsite technical consultation within 24 hours to fully leverage our quad-play edge to support our superb smart-living solutions. We believe that the launch of 1O1O HOME will not only offer outstanding services for more customers to strengthen brand loyalty, but also drive acquisition of new customers pursuing quality services. Notably, our 10G broadband network now covers over 50,000 buildings in Hong Kong, offering 10G fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) for more than 2.4 million households.
To demonstrate the ultimate smart-living experience, 1O1O HOME is partnering with Samsung to present the "1O1O HOME | Samsung" Smart Home Showcase at the "io.t by HKT" concept store at Elements. HKT's 10G optic-fibre home broadband service, ultra-high-speed 5G mobile network, and international entertainment and information from the Now TV platform have come together with Samsung's comprehensive smart-living and telephone products, the SmartThings interactive experience, and the Galaxy ecosystem to enable customers to seamlessly connect smart-living products and create an all-round top-notch home lifestyle experience.
At the "1O1O HOME | Samsung" Smart Home Showcase, Samsung will demonstrate the SmartThings home experience, including:
HKT also provides the most complete line-up of Wi-Fi 7 router models in Hong Kong4 and other Wi-Fi 6/6E equipment to offer customers a comprehensive selection. To find out more about 1O1O HOME or experience the 1O1O HOME showroom, please visit the 1O1O HOME website (https://1010.com.hk/1010home/) or "io.t by HKT" concept store at Elements.
For details about 1O1O HOME services, offers, and experiences, please visit the 1O1O HOME website (https://1010.com.hk/1010home/).
Notes:
1Find out more about 1O1O HOME by visiting the 1O1O HOME website at: https://www.1010.com.hk/1010home/. Onsite technical consultancy is available on a 24/7 basis and applicable only to appointments confirmed before 4pm each day. Actual time spent on onsite support activity may vary, depending on location, workload and other unforeseeable external factors. Onsite support is available only to designated HKT Group customers at specified locations. For details, please approach staff at 1O1O HOME or customer managers at The Club.
2Specific information is required for the purpose of confirmation when using 1O1O's Personal Assistant service, which is subject to certain Terms & Conditions. Details: https://www.1010-style.com/1010_home/personal_assistant_tnc_e.html.
3Bandwidth specification refers to network specifications of the subscribed Services for the broadband line connected from the modem at your premises to the first piece of network equipment or central office of the NETVIGATOR network. 10G Fiber-to-the-Home plans correspond to a maximum downstream bandwidth of 10Gbps and maximum upstream bandwidth of 10Gbps. Actual speed experienced using the Service will be less than the network specifications and affected by your device, technology, network and software used, network configuration and coverage, usage levels, international bandwidth and extraneous factors.
4As of 23 January 2024, CSL Mobile Limited is distributor of all fixed Wi-Fi 7 Internet router models registered with Hong Kong's Office of the Communications Authority. In particular, CSL Mobile Limited is exclusive ASUS ZenWiFi BQ16 model distributor among mobile network operators in Hong Kong.
About HKT
HKT is a technology, media, and telecommunication leader with more than 150 years of history in Hong Kong. As the city's true 5G provider, HKT connects businesses and people locally and globally. Our end-to-end enterprise solutions make us a market-leading digital transformation partner of choice for businesses, whereas our comprehensive connectivity and smart living offerings enrich people's lives and cater for their diverse needs for work, entertainment, education, well-being, and even a sustainable low-carbon lifestyle. Together with our digital ventures which support digital economy development and help connect Hong Kong to the world as an international financial centre, HKT endeavours to contribute to smart city development and help our community tech forward.
