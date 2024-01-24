HKT launches premium lifestyle brand '1O1O HOME' Redefining the top-notch home broadband experience



EQS Newswire / 24/01/2024 / 13:00 CET/CEST

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 January 2024 - HKT (SEHK: 6823) – HKT is launching its all-new service brand, 1O1O HOME, to offer a series of premium services in line with 1O1O's superb quality and elevate customers' lifestyle enjoyment while fully leveraging its quad-play edge to redefine the top-notch home experience.



1O1O HOME presents a one-stop smart-living and network solution, combining HKT's optic-fibre broadband and high-speed 5G mobile network technology with different smart-living appliances for an all-round enhancement of the home experience. In addition, 1O1O HOME features a range of personalised services as well as exciting offers and experiences to provide outstanding lifestyle enjoyment for our customers both indoors and out.





1O1O HOME's superb services1 include:

Onsite technical consultation within 24 hours: Priority onsite technical support for various home network, pay TV, and fixed-line telephone issues

24-Hour priority service hotline: Dedicated representatives to address home connectivity issues

Dedicated home Wi-Fi consultation: Dedicated representatives for onsite home Wi-Fi network design to propose an ideal home Wi-Fi solution according to the home environment and connectivity needs

24-Hour personal assistant 2 : Addressing the all-round lifestyle needs of customers, from booking restaurants in town and abroad to emergency home support and more

: Addressing the all-round lifestyle needs of customers, from booking restaurants in town and abroad to emergency home support and more 24-Hour emergency motoring support hotline: Assistance with different closed-area permits and roadside support such as 24/7 emergency towing service, tyre replacement, jump-starts, and more

One-on-one mobile and Wi-Fi router consultation: Dedicated representatives for efficient, hassle-free mobile data transfer and storage defragmentation and router configuration

1O1O HOME exciting offers and experiences2:

Priority flagship handset and smart device pre-order: Be among the first to enjoy the latest flagship electronic devices

Latest brand lifestyle experiences: Regular collaborations with internationally renowned brands to offer exclusive experiences such as tastings and exhibitions

Dedicated festive offers: Specially curated festive offers, available for redemption at a special price by phone

Bruce Lam, CEO, Consumer, HKT, said, "As the Group's premium mobile communications brand, 1O1O is committed to offering superb service and the latest exciting lifestyle experiences for our customers. In line with the service principle of 1O1O, our all-new 1O1O HOME brand introduces groundbreaking onsite technical consultation within 24 hours to fully leverage our quad-play edge to support our superb smart-living solutions. We believe that the launch of 1O1O HOME will not only offer outstanding services for more customers to strengthen brand loyalty, but also drive acquisition of new customers pursuing quality services. Notably, our 10G broadband network now covers over 50,000 buildings in Hong Kong, offering 10G fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) for more than 2.4 million households.



To demonstrate the ultimate smart-living experience, 1O1O HOME is partnering with Samsung to present the "1O1O HOME | Samsung" Smart Home Showcase at the "io.t by HKT" concept store at Elements. HKT's 10G optic-fibre home broadband service, ultra-high-speed 5G mobile network, and international entertainment and information from the Now TV platform have come together with Samsung's comprehensive smart-living and telephone products, the SmartThings interactive experience, and the Galaxy ecosystem to enable customers to seamlessly connect smart-living products and create an all-round top-notch home lifestyle experience.



At the "1O1O HOME | Samsung" Smart Home Showcase, Samsung will demonstrate the SmartThings home experience, including:



SmartThings interactive ecosystem: Through the SmartThings app on the TV or Galaxy smartphone, customers can smoothly connect and display smart devices, allowing them to seamlessly control home appliances and connected devices. They can also create multiple scene modes or automated settings for greater everyday convenience.

3D Map View: The built-in SmartThings hub in Samsung TV displays all SmartThings devices at a glance through 3D Map View, allowing customers to easily control and monitor all connected devices.

Knox Security multi-layered protection: With the advent of the new AI era, this is a philosophy that Samsung upholds. As the AI experience requires large amounts of data, it is of paramount importance to keep smartphones and TV content away from various threats and ensure cross-device data security and privacy for customers.

HKT also provides the most complete line-up of Wi-Fi 7 router models in Hong Kong4 and other Wi-Fi 6/6E equipment to offer customers a comprehensive selection. To find out more about 1O1O HOME or experience the 1O1O HOME showroom, please visit the 1O1O HOME website (



For details about 1O1O HOME services, offers, and experiences, please visit the 1O1O HOME website (



- # -



Notes:



1Find out more about 1O1O HOME by visiting the 1O1O HOME website at:



2Specific information is required for the purpose of confirmation when using 1O1O's Personal Assistant service, which is subject to certain Terms & Conditions. Details:



3Bandwidth specification refers to network specifications of the subscribed Services for the broadband line connected from the modem at your premises to the first piece of network equipment or central office of the NETVIGATOR network. 10G Fiber-to-the-Home plans correspond to a maximum downstream bandwidth of 10Gbps and maximum upstream bandwidth of 10Gbps. Actual speed experienced using the Service will be less than the network specifications and affected by your device, technology, network and software used, network configuration and coverage, usage levels, international bandwidth and extraneous factors.



4As of 23 January 2024, CSL Mobile Limited is distributor of all fixed Wi-Fi 7 Internet router models registered with Hong Kong's Office of the Communications Authority. In particular, CSL Mobile Limited is exclusive ASUS ZenWiFi BQ16 model distributor among mobile network operators in Hong Kong.



Bruce Lam, CEO, Consumer, HKT, introduces premium lifestyle brand “1O1O HOME”. (From left to right) Ricky Kwong, Head of Network Planning and Operations, Engineering, HKT; Bruce Lam, CEO, Consumer, HKT; Yiyin Zhao, Managing Director, Samsung Electronics Hong Kong; Tommie Lo, Founder and CEO, Preface



Hashtag: #HKT

Bruce Lam, CEO, Consumer, HKT, said, "As the Group's premium mobile communications brand, 1O1O is committed to offering superb service and the latest exciting lifestyle experiences for our customers. In line with the service principle of 1O1O, our all-new 1O1O HOME brand introduces groundbreaking onsite technical consultation within 24 hours to fully leverage our quad-play edge to support our superb smart-living solutions. We believe that the launch of 1O1O HOME will not only offer outstanding services for more customers to strengthen brand loyalty, but also drive acquisition of new customers pursuing quality services. Notably, our 10G broadband network now covers over 50,000 buildings in Hong Kong, offering 10G fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) for more than 2.4 million households.To demonstrate the ultimate smart-living experience, 1O1O HOME is partnering with Samsung to present the "1O1O HOME | Samsung" Smart Home Showcase at the "io.t by HKT" concept store at Elements. HKT's 10G optic-fibre home broadband service, ultra-high-speed 5G mobile network, and international entertainment and information from the Now TV platform have come together with Samsung's comprehensive smart-living and telephone products, the SmartThings interactive experience, and the Galaxy ecosystem to enable customers to seamlessly connect smart-living products and create an all-round top-notch home lifestyle experience.At the "1O1O HOME | Samsung" Smart Home Showcase, Samsung will demonstrate the SmartThings home experience, including:HKT also provides the most complete line-up of Wi-Fi 7 router models in Hong Kongand other Wi-Fi 6/6E equipment to offer customers a comprehensive selection. To find out more about 1O1O HOME or experience the 1O1O HOME showroom, please visit the 1O1O HOME website ( https://1010.com.hk/1010home/ ) or "io.t by HKT" concept store at Elements.For details about 1O1O HOME services, offers, and experiences, please visit the 1O1O HOME website ( https://1010.com.hk/1010home/ ).- # -Notes:Find out more about 1O1O HOME by visiting the 1O1O HOME website at: https://www.1010.com.hk/1010home/ . Onsite technical consultancy is available on a 24/7 basis and applicable only to appointments confirmed before 4pm each day. Actual time spent on onsite support activity may vary, depending on location, workload and other unforeseeable external factors. Onsite support is available only to designated HKT Group customers at specified locations. For details, please approach staff at 1O1O HOME or customer managers at The Club.Specific information is required for the purpose of confirmation when using 1O1O's Personal Assistant service, which is subject to certain Terms & Conditions. Details: https://www.1010-style.com/1010_home/personal_assistant_tnc_e.html Bandwidth specification refers to network specifications of the subscribed Services for the broadband line connected from the modem at your premises to the first piece of network equipment or central office of the NETVIGATOR network. 10G Fiber-to-the-Home plans correspond to a maximum downstream bandwidth of 10Gbps and maximum upstream bandwidth of 10Gbps. Actual speed experienced using the Service will be less than the network specifications and affected by your device, technology, network and software used, network configuration and coverage, usage levels, international bandwidth and extraneous factors.As of 23 January 2024, CSL Mobile Limited is distributor of all fixed Wi-Fi 7 Internet router models registered with Hong Kong's Office of the Communications Authority. In particular, CSL Mobile Limited is exclusive ASUS ZenWiFi BQ16 model distributor among mobile network operators in Hong Kong.Hashtag: #HKT The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About HKT HKT is a technology, media, and telecommunication leader with more than 150 years of history in Hong Kong. As the city's true 5G provider, HKT connects businesses and people locally and globally. Our end-to-end enterprise solutions make us a market-leading digital transformation partner of choice for businesses, whereas our comprehensive connectivity and smart living offerings enrich people's lives and cater for their diverse needs for work, entertainment, education, well-being, and even a sustainable low-carbon lifestyle. Together with our digital ventures which support digital economy development and help connect Hong Kong to the world as an international financial centre, HKT endeavours to contribute to smart city development and help our community tech forward.



For more information, please visit www.hkt.com .

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/hkt



Issued by HKT Limited.

HKT Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability.



News Source: Media OutReach

News Source: Media OutReach 24/01/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

