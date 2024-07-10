Hoffmann Green Signs a Key Licensing Agreement in the United States

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement” or the "Company”), an industrial player committed to the decarbonation of the construction sector that designs and markets innovative clinker-free cements, announces the signature of a 30-year licensing agreement in the United States.

An exclusive 30-year licensing agreement with a firmly established partner in the United States to benefit from Hoffmann Green's 0% clinker technologies and replicate Hoffmann units on the vertical model of the H2 production unit.

After a conclusive series of tests and several months of discussions, Hoffmann Green has signed a licensing agreement with Hoffmann Green USA, owned by Olivier Ducimetière-Monod and his associate Francis Beauvallet. Olivier Ducimetière-Monod, based in the United States since 1988, is a successful construction and property development entrepreneur. With more than 35 years' experience in the sector, Olivier Ducimetière-Monod has a strong network in the American political and economic ecosystem as well as precious expertise to support Hoffmann's development throughout the United States. Francis Beauvallet, CEO of Beauvallet Construction, a key player in the monument restoration and financial engineering sector in France, will also bring his complementary expertise to the deployment of the Hoffmann model in the United States.

In return for the industrial and technological transfer and exclusivity in the first American states, Hoffmann Green will receive a first entry fee of €2 million as well as fixed and variable annual royalties based on sales generated by the commercialization of Hoffmann cements. The contract also gives the partner the option of sub-licensing Hoffmann units in these states. This option represents an additional growth driver for Hoffmann, generating more royalties and extending the sale of premix to sub-licensees. Negotiations with key sub-licensees are already in progress. This licensing agreement reaffirms the interest of international partners in Hoffmann Green's innovative solution and the viability of its international development model.

The contract signed with the partner also includes the option, until 2025, of an extension of the license to the entire United States in exchange for a total entry fee of €20 million.

Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, said: "The signing of this key licensing agreement in the U.S.A. is the concrete result of the pre-agreement announced at the end of last year. We are delighted to join forces with two partners who share our vision of the construction sector and have both significant expertise and in-depth knowledge of the local ecosystem. After the licensing agreement signed in 2023 in Saudi Arabia, this step strengthens our international development strategy in two key states of the American construction sector, with the option of extending this agreement to the entire US territory by 2025. We thank our partner for its confidence and are delighted with this new licensing contract, which will contribute to the decarbonization of the U.S. dynamic construction sector. The deployment of our plants and the commercialization of our 0% cement clinker will play a key role in this transition.”

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240709196562/en/