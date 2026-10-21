Funding Circle Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2N6WD / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
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21.10.2026 10:12:33
HOL-Holdings in Company
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Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BG0TPX62
Issuer Name
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Index Venture Associates V Limited
City of registered office (if applicable)
St Helier
Country of registered office (if applicable)
Jersey
4. Details of the shareholder
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
19-Oct-2026
6. Date on which Issuer notified
20-Oct-2026
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
If date does not apply, explain below
11. Additional Information
Passive threshold crossing due to an event changing the breakdown of voting rights, in connection with the issuer's share buyback program.
12. Date of Completion
20-Oct-2026
13. Place Of Completion
United Kingdom
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|GB00BG0TPX62
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|FCH
|LEI Code:
|2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
|Sequence No.:
|447040
|EQS News ID:
|2419508
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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Nachrichten zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs
|
21.10.26
|HOL-Holdings in Company (EQS Group)
|
07.10.26
|HOL-Holdings in Company (EQS Group)
|
02.10.26
|TVR-Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
21.09.26
|Completion of Share Buyback Programme and Commencement of New Buyback Programme (EQS Group)
|
18.09.26
|DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
07.09.26
|Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
28.08.26
|TVR-Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
31.07.26
|TVR-Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs
|2,30
|0,88%
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