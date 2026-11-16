Funding Circle Holdings Aktie

Funding Circle Holdings ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2N6WD / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62

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16.11.2026 11:19:43

POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
POS-Transaction in Own Shares

16-Nov-2026 / 10:19 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

16 November 2026

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Deutsche Bank AG (“DB”) as part of its buy-back announced on 21 September 2026, on the date of 9 November 2026:

 

Aggregate information:

Date

 

 

Venue

 

 

Aggregated volume

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Lowest price per share (p)

Highest price per share (p)

9 November 2026

LSE

 70,000

205.3820p

201.50p

207.50p

 

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 12,674,709 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 292,066,867 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 292,066,867 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by DB as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

 

Individual information:

 

Date

Volume

Price (GBp)

Transaction Time

Transaction reference number

Exchange venue

09/11/2026

224

201.50

 08:15:30

00083755445TRLO0

XLON

09/11/2026

542

202.00

 08:18:44

00083755572TRLO0

XLON

09/11/2026

1621

202.00

 08:18:44

00083755571TRLO0

XLON

09/11/2026

2847

202.00

 08:18:44

00083755570TRLO0

XLON

09/11/2026

545

202.00

 08:18:44

00083755569TRLO0

XLON

09/11/2026

500

204.00

 08:36:12

00083756178TRLO0

XLON

09/11/2026

4164

204.00

 08:51:33

00083756559TRLO0

XLON

09/11/2026

3268

202.50

 08:52:03

00083756592TRLO0

XLON

09/11/2026

4102

204.50

 09:46:39

00083758138TRLO0

XLON

09/11/2026

4222

204.50

 10:37:39

00083760074TRLO0

XLON

09/11/2026

4158

204.50

 10:55:51

00083760670TRLO0

XLON

09/11/2026

4256

205.50

 11:43:21

00083762427TRLO0

XLON

09/11/2026

194

205.50

 13:04:40

00083764723TRLO0

XLON

09/11/2026

3466

205.50

 13:14:08

00083765105TRLO0

XLON

09/11/2026

38

205.50

 13:42:37

00083766238TRLO0

XLON

09/11/2026

3619

205.50

 13:42:37

00083766239TRLO0

XLON

09/11/2026

4203

205.00

 14:23:05

00083767759TRLO0

XLON

09/11/2026

2770

206.00

 15:20:48

00083771294TRLO0

XLON

09/11/2026

1317

206.00

 15:20:48

00083771293TRLO0

XLON

09/11/2026

4315

206.00

 15:20:48

00083771295TRLO0

XLON

09/11/2026

5213

207.50

 16:05:03

00083773575TRLO0

XLON

09/11/2026

9000

207.50

 16:05:03

00083773574TRLO0

XLON

09/11/2026

721

207.50

 16:05:03

00083773576TRLO0

XLON

09/11/2026

774

207.50

 16:05:26

00083773608TRLO0

XLON

09/11/2026

120

207.50

 16:05:26

00083773607TRLO0

XLON

09/11/2026

3801

207.50

 16:09:04

00083774004TRLO0

XLON

 

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Sequence No.: 449769
EQS News ID: 2435598

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs 2,90 1,40% Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs

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