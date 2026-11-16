Funding Circle Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2N6WD / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
|
16.11.2026 11:19:43
POS-Transaction in Own Shares
|
Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
16 November 2026
Funding Circle Holdings plc
The Company has purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Deutsche Bank AG (“DB”) as part of its buy-back announced on 21 September 2026, on the date of 9 November 2026:
Aggregate information:
The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 12,674,709 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 292,066,867 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).
The figure of 292,066,867 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by DB as part of the Share Buyback Programme.
Individual information:
- ENDS -
Enquiries:
Funding Circle:
Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com
Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com
Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|GB00BG0TPX62
|Category Code:
|POS
|TIDM:
|FCH
|LEI Code:
|2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
|Sequence No.:
|449769
|EQS News ID:
|2435598
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs
|
11:19
|POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
02.11.26
|TVR-Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
21.10.26
|HOL-Holdings in Company (EQS Group)
|
07.10.26
|HOL-Holdings in Company (EQS Group)
|
02.10.26
|TVR-Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
21.09.26
|Completion of Share Buyback Programme and Commencement of New Buyback Programme (EQS Group)
|
18.09.26
|DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
07.09.26
|Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs
|2,90
|1,40%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX auf Richtungssuche -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen schließlich mehrheitlich tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kann sich am Montag nicht für eine Richtung entscheiden. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt kommt kaum vom Fleck. Zum Wochenbeginn ging es an den Börsen in Fernost mehrheitlich abwärts.