24.01.2024 18:30:06
Holding(s) in Company
Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX)
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BDO45071
Issuer Name
Arix Bioscience plc
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Acacia Research Corporation
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
4. Details of the shareholder
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
19-Jan-2024
6. Date on which Issuer notified
24-Jan-2024
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
Merton Acquisition Holdco LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Acacia Research Corporation.
12. Date of Completion
24-Jan-2024
13. Place Of Completion
New York, New York, USA
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BD045071
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|ARIX
|LEI Code:
|213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43
|OAM Categories:
|2.3. Major shareholding notifications
|Sequence No.:
|299503
|EQS News ID:
|1822383
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
