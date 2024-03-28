+++ Das Finanz-Event für Privatanleger & Trader: 40 Expertenvorträge beim Börsentag Wien am 6. April 2024 - jetzt kostenfrei anmelden! +++-w-
28.03.2024 19:52:23

Holding(s) in Company

Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH)
Holding(s) in Company

28-March-2024 / 18:52 GMT/BST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BD2ZT390

Issuer Name

GLOBAL PORTS HOLDING PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Lullange Partners S.C.Sp

City of registered office (if applicable)

Howald

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Luxembourg

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

 

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

28-Mar-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

28-Mar-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

10.980000

0.000000

10.980000

8395118

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

 

 

 

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BD2ZT390

8395118

0

10.980000

0.000000

Sub Total 8.A

8395118

10.980000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

Sub Total 8.B1

 

 

 

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sub Total 8.B2

 

 

 

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Alan Waxman

Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P.

10.980000

0.000000

10.980000%

Alan Waxman (Chain 1)

Sixth Street TAO GenPar, L.P.

 

 

 

Alan Waxman (Chain 1)

TAO Finance 3, LLC

4.050000

0.000000

4.050000%

Alan Waxman (Chain 2)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Europe GenPar II, L.P.

 

 

 

Alan Waxman (Chain 2)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Europe II, L.P.

1.680000

0.000000

1.680000%

Alan Waxman (Chain 3)

Sixth Street Opportunities GenPar IV, L.P.

 

 

 

Alan Waxman (Chain 3)

Redwood IV Finance 3, LLC

5.250000

0.000000

5.250000%

Alan Waxman

Lullange Partners, S.C.Sp (acting through its general partner, Lullange GP, S.� r.l.)

10.980000

0.000000

10.980000%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

11. Additional Information

Lullange Partners, S.C.Sp and its general partner Lullange GP, S.à r.l. are each owned (i) 36.84% by TAO Finance 3, LLC, which is controlled by its manager, Sixth Street TAO GenPar, L.P., (ii) 15.31% by Sixth Street Specialty Lending Europe II, L.P., which is controlled by its general partner, Sixth Street Specialty Lending Europe GenPar II, L.P., and (iii) 47.85% by Redwood IV Finance 3, LLC, which is controlled by its manager, Sixth Street Opportunities GenPar IV, L.P..

Each of foregoing entities are ultimately indirectly controlled by Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P. Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P. is managed by its general partner, whose managing member is Alan Waxman.

Mr. Waxman disclaims beneficial ownership of the shares that are the subject of this notification except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.

12. Date of Completion

28-Mar-2024

13. Place Of Completion

Howald, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg


