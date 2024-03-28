Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH)

Holding(s) in Company



28-March-2024



TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BD2ZT390 Issuer Name GLOBAL PORTS HOLDING PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer Non-UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Lullange Partners S.C.Sp City of registered office (if applicable) Howald Country of registered office (if applicable) Luxembourg 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 28-Mar-2024 6. Date on which Issuer notified 28-Mar-2024 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation . % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 10.980000 0.000000 10.980000 8395118 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 8A. Voting rights attached to shares Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BD2ZT390 8395118 0 10.980000 0.000000 Sub Total 8.A 8395118 10.980000% 8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1 8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Alan Waxman Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P. 10.980000 0.000000 10.980000% Alan Waxman (Chain 1) Sixth Street TAO GenPar, L.P. Alan Waxman (Chain 1) TAO Finance 3, LLC 4.050000 0.000000 4.050000% Alan Waxman (Chain 2) Sixth Street Specialty Lending Europe GenPar II, L.P. Alan Waxman (Chain 2) Sixth Street Specialty Lending Europe II, L.P. 1.680000 0.000000 1.680000% Alan Waxman (Chain 3) Sixth Street Opportunities GenPar IV, L.P. Alan Waxman (Chain 3) Redwood IV Finance 3, LLC 5.250000 0.000000 5.250000% Alan Waxman Lullange Partners, S.C.Sp (acting through its general partner, Lullange GP, S.� r.l.) 10.980000 0.000000 10.980000% 10. In case of proxy voting Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional Information Lullange Partners, S.C.Sp and its general partner Lullange GP, S.à r.l. are each owned (i) 36.84% by TAO Finance 3, LLC, which is controlled by its manager, Sixth Street TAO GenPar, L.P., (ii) 15.31% by Sixth Street Specialty Lending Europe II, L.P., which is controlled by its general partner, Sixth Street Specialty Lending Europe GenPar II, L.P., and (iii) 47.85% by Redwood IV Finance 3, LLC, which is controlled by its manager, Sixth Street Opportunities GenPar IV, L.P..



Each of foregoing entities are ultimately indirectly controlled by Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P. Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P. is managed by its general partner, whose managing member is Alan Waxman.



Mr. Waxman disclaims beneficial ownership of the shares that are the subject of this notification except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein. 12. Date of Completion 28-Mar-2024 13. Place Of Completion Howald, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

