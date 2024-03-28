|
Holding(s) in Company
Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH)
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BD2ZT390
Issuer Name
GLOBAL PORTS HOLDING PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
Non-UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Lullange Partners S.C.Sp
City of registered office (if applicable)
Howald
Country of registered office (if applicable)
Luxembourg
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
28-Mar-2024
6. Date on which Issuer notified
28-Mar-2024
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
Lullange Partners, S.C.Sp and its general partner Lullange GP, S.à r.l. are each owned (i) 36.84% by TAO Finance 3, LLC, which is controlled by its manager, Sixth Street TAO GenPar, L.P., (ii) 15.31% by Sixth Street Specialty Lending Europe II, L.P., which is controlled by its general partner, Sixth Street Specialty Lending Europe GenPar II, L.P., and (iii) 47.85% by Redwood IV Finance 3, LLC, which is controlled by its manager, Sixth Street Opportunities GenPar IV, L.P..
12. Date of Completion
28-Mar-2024
13. Place Of Completion
Howald, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
