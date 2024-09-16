Holiday Deals: Target Circle Week Oct 6-12

(RTTNews) - Target Corp. is offering its largest holiday assortment yet, including thousands of exclusive, on-trend items with great savings, starting with Target Circle Week from October 6 to 12. The firm will offer incredible deals every week of the season.

The Minneapolis-based retailer also said its hiring around 100,000 additional seasonal team members across stores and supply chain facilities, to provide a joyful and easy shopping experience to its customers.

In a head start on holiday shopping, the general merchandise retailer is bringing up gifts and holiday decor at great prices, including hundreds of new toys, exclusive products from owned and national brands, and $5 and $10 must-haves.

The new holiday deals will include 50% more new items than last year, including exclusive products and partnerships, and more than half of its holiday assortment is exclusive to the retailer this season.

During Target Circle Week, consumers will be offered deals on products to help them prep for the holidays, along with savings on fall favorites, everyday essentials and more. These soon-to-be announced deals are automatically applied at checkout in store or online.

Consumers can take advantage by signing up for the free-to-join Target Circle membership through the Target app or Target.com.

Target is also bringing back its popular Deal of the Day program, with new one-day-only deals available each day of Target Circle Week. For Target Circle members, Deal of the Day program will return on November 1 through the rest of the season.

For gift givers, more than half of Target's holiday toys are under $20 and thousands of stocking stuffers are under $5. In addition, the retailer's front-of-store Bullseye's Playground value section will feature 50 gifts for the family under $5.

Further, thousands of trending new items will be hitting Target shelves this season, including over 1,000 new toys from brands like Disney, LEGO and FAO Schwarz.

As a retail partner of Universal Products & Experiences, Target will offer consumers a range of Universal Pictures' "Wicked" -themed merchandise and experiences from exclusive products to in-store activations.

In partnership with British retailer Marks & Spencer, the company is introducing new food & beverage items and, for the first time, new home items like London-themed ornaments and mugs, all under $20.

The retailer will also introduce new Bullseye shop sections in nearly 200 stores with festive Target-themed holiday gifts, most under $25; as well as Target-branded items online and in Bullseye shops throughout the season.

Target recently announced price reductions on about 5,000 frequently purchased items in many markets, which are expected to help consumers stock up for the season.

Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Target, said, "Consumers are getting ready for one of the most exciting times of the year, which is why we're leaning into the magic of Tarzhay like never before — with an assortment, value and experience only Target can deliver. From only-at-Target exclusives to the return of Target Circle Week and great deals every day, our plans are unmistakably Target and will add extra sparkle and delight to the holidays."