Home Prices Are Falling in 3 Texas Metros and Portland, Oregon as High Rates Cool Demand for the Former Hotspots

(NASDAQ: RDFN) — Home-sale prices are declining year over year in four major U.S. metros, three of them in Texas: Austin (-2.9%), San Antonio (-1.2%), Fort Worth (-1.2%) and Portland, OR (-0.9%). The last time prices fell in four or more metros was in January, according to a new report from Redfin (redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage.

Nationwide, prices rose 4.4% from a year earlier to an all-time high during the four weeks ending June 2. But there are early indicators that national price growth could soften soon: 6.4% of U.S. home sellers cut their asking price, on average, the highest share since November 2022. And the typical active listing has been on the market for 46 days, up 2.3% year over year–the biggest increase in nine months, suggesting home listings are growing stale faster than they were a year ago.

Some listings are growing stale because high mortgage rates and housing costs are causing would-be buyers to back off. The weekly average mortgage rate rose back above 7% last week, pushing the median U.S. monthly housing payment to a near-record-high of $2,838. (It’s worth noting that daily average rates are declining this week after U.S. job openings fell to their lowest level in more than three years.) Pending home sales fell 3.8% year over year, the biggest decline in three months, and mortgage-purchase applications declined 4% week over week. Inventory is losing momentum, too, which is another reason sales are falling. New listings posted one of their smallest year-over-year increases (6.9%) since February, with high mortgage rates discouraging homeowners from selling because it would mean giving up their low rate and trying to offload their home in a relatively slow market.

"There’s no getting around the fact that it’s expensive to buy a home right now, but some people are having luck negotiating with sellers,” said Bonnie Phillips, a Redfin Premier agent in Cleveland. "I've seen buyers get a home under asking price when it has been on the market for a few weeks. That's especially true when their agent presents market data that supports a lower market value, like comps of similar homes nearby that have sold for less, or fewer than usual online views or tours. Other buyers are finding creative ways to afford a home, like buying a duplex, living in one unit and renting out the other.”

Leading indicators

Indicators of homebuying demand and activity Value (if applicable) Recent change Year-over-year change Source Daily average 30-year fixed mortgage rate 7.03% (June 5) Up slightly from 6.99% 2 weeks earlier, but down from a 5-month high of 7.52% 5 weeks earlier Up from 6.95% Mortgage News Daily Weekly average 30-year fixed mortgage rate 7.03% (week ending May 30) Up from 6.94% a week earlier, but down from 5-month high of 7.22% a month earlier Up from 6.79% Freddie Mac Mortgage-purchase applications (seasonally adjusted) Declined 4% from a week earlier (as of week ending May 31) Down 13% Mortgage Bankers Association Redfin Homebuyer Demand Index (seasonally adjusted) Essentially unchanged from a month earlier (as of week ending June 2) Down 13% Redfin Homebuyer Demand Index, a measure of requests for tours and other homebuying services from Redfin agents Touring activity Up 23% from the start of the year (as of June 2) At this time last year, it was up 10% from the start of 2023 ShowingTime, a home touring technology company Google searches for "home for sale” Unchanged from a month earlier (as of June 3) Down 18% Google Trends

Key housing-market data

U.S. highlights: Four weeks ending June 2, 2024 Redfin’s national metrics include data from 400+ U.S. metro areas, and is based on homes listed and/or sold during the period. Weekly housing-market data goes back through 2015. Subject to revision. Four weeks ending June 2, 2024 Year-over-year change Notes Median sale price $392,200 4.4% All-time high Median asking price $417,274 5.9% Median monthly mortgage payment $2,836 at a 7.03% mortgage rate 8.7% $26 below all-time high set during the 4 weeks ending April 28 Pending sales 86,464 -3.8% Biggest decline in over 3 months New listings 98,467 6.9% Smallest increase in over 4 months (with the exception of the 4 weeks ending May 5) Active listings 923,747 15.8% Months of supply 3.2 +0.6 pts. 4 to 5 months of supply is considered balanced, with a lower number indicating seller’s market conditions. Share of homes off market in two weeks 43.4% Down from 48% Median days on market 32 +3 days Share of homes sold above list price 32% Down from 34% Share of homes with a price drop 6.4% +2 pts. Highest level since Nov. 2022 Average sale-to-list price ratio 99.6% -0.2 pts.

Metro-level highlights: Four weeks ending June 2, 2024 Redfin’s metro-level data includes the 50 most populous U.S. metros. Select metros may be excluded from time to time to ensure data accuracy. Metros with biggest year-over-year increases Metros with biggest year-over-year decreases Notes Median sale price Anaheim, CA (17.3%) Nassau County, NY (15.8%) Newark, NJ (13.9%) Cleveland, OH (13.9%) Oakland, CA (13.8%) Austin, TX (-2.9%) San Antonio (-1.2%) Fort Worth, TX (-1.2%) Portland, OR (-0.9%) Decreased in 4 metros Pending sales San Jose, CA (10.5%) Anaheim, CA (7.1%) Columbus, OH (7%) San Diego (6.7%) San Francisco (4.1%) Houston (-15.5%) West Palm Beach, FL (-14.6%) Atlanta (-13.9%) Fort Lauderdale, FL (-12%) Virginia Beach, VA (-11.3%) Increased in 14 metros New listings San Jose, CA (39.8%) Phoenix (22.4%) San Diego (21.2%) Denver (18.4%) Las Vegas (18%) Atlanta (-9.3%) Chicago (-5.5%) Minneapolis (-3.6%) Newark, NJ (-3.2%) Portland, OR (-2.7%) Decreased in 10 metros

