Honda Motor Global Automobile Production Rises 104% In September 2025

(RTTNews) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC, 7267.T) Monday said that its global automobile production increased 104 percent in September this year to 310,275 units from the 298,845 units produced in the same period a year ago.

The Japanese automaker said that production in Japan totalled 65,587 units, up 106.3 percent from the 61,707 units in the last year period. Looking at the six-month period from April-September, Japan's production touched 335,935 units, a 99 percent surge from 338,175 units produced in September 2024.

According to Honda Motors, production outside of Japan stood at 244,688 units in September, up 103.2 percent from 237,138 units made in the prior-year period. For the six-month period, however, overseas production totalled 1,373,355 units, down 93.1 percent from the 1,475,413 units in the same period last year.

The company said that from April to September 2025, total global production reached 1,709,290 units, a 94.2 percent drop from previous year's production of 1,813,588 units. Honda Motors said that during the month of September, sales in the Japanese market fell 94 percent to 63,754 units from the 67,982 units sold a year ago. For the half-year period, total sales amounted to 293,055 units, an 88.4 percent decline from 331,544 units sold in the same month of fiscal 2024.

