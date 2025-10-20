HOPE Therapeutics' Subsidiary Acquires Strategic Interest In Cohen And Associates

(RTTNews) - HOPE Therapeutics, Inc., a subsidiary of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP), Monday announced the acquisition of a strategic interest in Cohen and Associates, LLC and its incorporation into the HOPE Network.

Additionally, the company announced that Rebecca Cohen has joined HOPE as Medical Director.

"Together with HOPE's leadership, we aim to remain on the cutting edge of life transforming therapy for depression and PTSD and to rapidly expand to change the lives of the 13 million Americans who tragically contemplate suicide each year," said Dr. Cohen.

Currently, NRXP is trading at $3.12, down 1.88 percent on the Nasdaq.