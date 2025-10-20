Big Rock Partners Acquisition Aktie
WKN DE: A3CQ3Q / ISIN: US6294441000
|
20.10.2025 16:28:18
HOPE Therapeutics' Subsidiary Acquires Strategic Interest In Cohen And Associates
(RTTNews) - HOPE Therapeutics, Inc., a subsidiary of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP), Monday announced the acquisition of a strategic interest in Cohen and Associates, LLC and its incorporation into the HOPE Network.
Additionally, the company announced that Rebecca Cohen has joined HOPE as Medical Director.
"Together with HOPE's leadership, we aim to remain on the cutting edge of life transforming therapy for depression and PTSD and to rapidly expand to change the lives of the 13 million Americans who tragically contemplate suicide each year," said Dr. Cohen.
Currently, NRXP is trading at $3.12, down 1.88 percent on the Nasdaq.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.