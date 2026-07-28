Hormel Foods Aktie
WKN: 850875 / ISIN: US4404521001
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28.07.2026 12:48:27
Hormel Foods Names John Ghingo CEO
(RTTNews) - Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL), a U.S. food products company known for brands including Spam, Skippy and Jennie-O, on Tuesday said its board has appointed John Ghingo as president and chief executive officer, effective October 26, 2026.
Ghingo, who has served as president and a member of the board since July 2025, will succeed Jeff Ettinger, the company's interim chief executive officer.
Ghingo brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in the consumer packaged goods industry. Since rejoining Hormel Foods in 2024 to lead its Retail business, the company's largest segment by net sales, he has taken on broader leadership responsibilities across the enterprise.
Hormel Foods shares were down nearly 3% in pre-market trading after closing at $26.05 on Monday.
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