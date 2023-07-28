Hotel Deploys Security Robot in Vancouver, Washington

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] ("Knightscope” or the "Company”), a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announced a new deployment of its K5 Autonomous Security Robot ("ASRs”) at a hotel in Vancouver, Washington.

As recently discussed in Knightscope's blog on elevating hotel safety, more than 1.3 billion guests stay in American hotels each year. Safety and security have always been primary concerns for both tourist and business travelers alike. Technology plays a major role in enhancing hotel security programs and procedures. Modern security systems, like the one deployed by Knightscope here, are conspicuous, engaging and enjoyable for guests, while providing a natural deterrence to poor decisions that may lead to more "official” contact, thus reducing unwanted activities.

Reseller Replenishes Inventory of K1 Blue Light Towers

Knightscope Authorized Partner ("KAP”) Transportation Solutions & Lighting, Inc., – Safety and Security Division – National Safety Systems ("NSS/TS&L”) placed an inventory replenishment order for 12 new K1 Blue Light Towers in anticipation of further growth and demand for Knightscope’s emergency communication systems that improve campus safety. This latest purchase is separate from, and in addition to, the 24 E-Phones ordered earlier this month. These devices allow for greater coverage, improved access, and better cost control in any organization’s security program.

Knightscope’s leading-edge communications products and ASR services provide reliable technologies for corporate campuses to help better protect the places people live, work, study and visit. To learn more about Knightscope’s Blue Light Emergency Communication Systems or Autonomous Security Robots, book a discovery call or demonstration now at www.knightscope.com/discover.

Robot Roadshow to Land in Ontario, California

Immediately following the Tesla Takeover in San Luis Obispo, Knightscope’s Robot Roadshow will be landing in Ontario, CA, on August 1-2, 2023, at the Ontario Police Department located at 2500 S Archibald Ave Ontario, CA 91761. The Roadshow will be open from 10:00am to 4:00pm Pacific Time.

The Robot Roadshow is an engaging experiential event, allowing potential clients and the general public to participate in expert-led demonstrations in a climate controlled, space-age "pod” where attendees may experience the self-driving, electric technologies that are already helping protect the places people live, work, study and visit from Hawaii to Texas to Pennsylvania. Visitors will be able to interact directly with Autonomous Security Robots, test a blue light emergency phone, and see the Knightscope Security Operations Center (KSOC) user interface in action.

The Robot Roadshow is free to attend for everyone. Those wishing to schedule a time to get one-on-one attention may book a Pod visit here.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should,” "may,” "intends,” "anticipates,” "believes,” "estimates,” "projects,” "forecasts,” "expects,” "plans,” "proposes” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release and other communications include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s profitability and growth. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the risk that the restructuring costs and charges may be greater than anticipated; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may adversely affect the Company’s internal programs and the Company’s ability to recruit and retain skilled and motivated personnel, and may be distracting to employees and management; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may negatively impact the Company’s business operations and reputation with or ability to serve customers; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may not generate their intended benefits to the extent or as quickly as anticipated. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

