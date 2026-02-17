Nebius Aktie

Nebius für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522

17.02.2026 18:00:00

How Buying Nebius Stock Today Could 10X Your Net Worth

Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) has a shot at producing a 1,000% return over the next decade, even after more than doubling in value over the past year. The neocloud provider is at the center of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, offering gigawatts and AI data centers for customers.While other companies just provide AI infrastructure and power, Nebius also offers software to train and run machine learning models. That helped Nebius secure a five-year deal with Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) that can reach up to $19.4 billion in value. The deal covers approximately 300 megawatts.That's the brief summary of Nebius, but a deeper look shows the captivating long-term potential of this AI stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
