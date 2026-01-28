Harmony Biosciences Aktie

Harmony Biosciences für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QBSF / ISIN: US4131971040

28.01.2026 18:04:00

How Harmony Biosciences Can Prove Its Skeptics Wrong

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ: HRMY) is a rarity in the biopharmaceutical industry. Despite enjoying fast growth rates and being increasingly profitable for several years, Harmony trades at valuations that make it look like a value stock. And even though some investors worry that allegations about potentially improper behavior might come home to roost, Harmony has built an encouraging strategic plan aimed at growing its rare disease business even further.In this third and final article for the Voyager Portfolio on Harmony, you'll get a closer look at the company's plans and expectations over the next few years. You'll also learn more about some of the risks involved and whether they're enough to outweigh the prospects for sizable rewards if Harmony overcomes its challenges.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
