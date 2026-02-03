NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
03.02.2026 18:03:00
How Nvidia Stock Finally Paid Off for Long-Time Shareholders
The story of Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) ascent to become the most valuable stock in the world has dominated headlines for the past several years. But what many investors may not realize is that the tech stock went for most of its history with much more modest returns -- and without any outside assurance that Nvidia stock would eventually prove to be the huge moneymaker that it has become today.In this second article in the Nvidia series for the Voyager Portfolio, you'll get a closer look into the company's financial evolution over time. As you'll see, there were long periods during which steady revenue growth failed to generate visible profits, testing the discipline of even the most experienced long-term investors.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Analysen zu Time Inc When Issued
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NVIDIA Corp.
|149,90
|0,98%
