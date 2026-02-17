Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
|
17.02.2026 18:06:00
How Palantir Is Becoming an AI Giant
In the past 25 years, software capabilities have advanced at a breakneck pace. The sheer amount of information that businesses, government agencies, and other entities have gathered encompasses the personal and professional lives of billions of people around the world. Despite the volume of data one has to go through in order to come up with valuable insights, computing technology has demonstrated an uncanny ability to stay one step ahead of the flood of data.Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) is a much-misunderstood company. Some of that is by design, given the fact that the technology company works closely with parts of the federal government that require the highest levels of secrecy in their operations. Yet by unearthing new applications for data analytics and artificial intelligence, Palantir has captured the attention of the investing world. That makes it a good candidate for consideration in my Voyager Portfolio, and this three-part series will look more closely at Palantir's business, financials, and future prospects. In this first installment, you'll learn more about how Palantir got to where it is today and what it has achieved in more than 20 years since its founding.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
