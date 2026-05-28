CVS Health Aktie
WKN: 859034 / ISIN: US1266501006
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28.05.2026 21:15:00
How Safe Is CVS Health's Dividend?
After struggling for a few years, CVS Health's (NYSE: CVS) stock has been on a good run, trading up over 107% since the start of 2025 (as of market close on May 25).Because of stagnant stock growth, CVS's main appeal has been its dividend. At the time of writing, CVS's dividend yield is nearly 2.9%, more than 2.5 times the S&P 500 average. And while an attractive dividend is always nice, it's only as valuable as it is sustainable.So, just how sustainable is CVS's dividend?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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