How to find cheap (or free) days out for the kids, come rain or shine

Amid the cost of living crisis, and the high price of attractions, many children are stuck indoors. But there are affordable, but no less exciting, tripsWhile it is 67 years since Dr Seuss wrote The Cat in the Hat, his dire warnings about the consequences of leaving bored children stuck indoors on a rainy day still hold true.If you don’t want Thing One and Thing Two running amok in your home, then budgeting for a few “rainy days out” during the summer holidays is a sensible plan. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian