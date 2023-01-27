|
27.01.2023 22:30:00
Howmet Aerospace Board Approves Common and Preferred Stock Dividends
The Board of Directors of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) declared (a) a dividend of 4 cents per share on the outstanding Common Stock of the Company, to be paid on February 27, 2023, to the holders of record of the Common Stock at the close of business on February 10, 2023; and (b) a dividend of 93.75 cents per share on the outstanding $3.75 Cumulative Preferred Stock ("Class A Stock”) of the Company, to be paid on April 1, 2023 to the holders of record of the Class A Stock at the close of business on March 10, 2023.
About Howmet Aerospace
Howmet Aerospace Inc., headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading global provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and airframe structural components necessary for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged aluminum wheels for commercial transportation. With nearly 1,150 granted and pending patents, the Company’s differentiated technologies enable lighter, more fuel-efficient aircraft and commercial trucks to operate with a lower carbon footprint. For more information, visit www.howmet.com. Follow: LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.
Dissemination of Company Information
Howmet Aerospace intends to make future announcements regarding Company developments and financial performance through its website at www.howmet.com.
