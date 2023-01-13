13.01.2023 14:00:00

Howmet Aerospace to Host Webcast and Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 and Full Year 2022 Results

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) will announce its fourth quarter 2022 and full year 2022 financial results on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. The press release and presentation materials will be available at approximately 7:00 AM ET on February 14, 2023, via the "Investors” section of the Howmet Aerospace website. A link to the press release will also be available via the Howmet Aerospace Twitter handle @HowmetAerospace at https://twitter.com/HowmetAerospace.

The conference call and webcast will begin at 10:00 AM ET. Details of both follow.

Conference Call Information:

 

Day:

Tuesday, February 14, 2023

 

Time:

10:00 AM ET

 

Hosts:

John Plant, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Ken Giacobbe, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

 

Call:

U.S. Toll Free: +1 (833) 630-1956

International Toll: +1 (412) 317-1837

Participants may pre-register for the conference call at:

https://dpregister.com/sreg/10170559/f4217bc689

 

Webcast:

Available on the "Investors/Events and Presentations” section of www.howmet.com
(audio and slides).

 

Replay Information

 

A webcast replay of the call will be available on the "Investors/Events and Presentations” section of www.howmet.com. Telephone replay of the call will be available from two hours after the conclusion of the live call until February 28, 2023, at 11:59 PM ET. Details follow.

 

Replay:

U.S. Toll Free: +1 (877) 344-7529

International Toll: +1 (412) 317-0088

Replay Access Code: 1760814

Or access via the "Investors/Events and Presentations” section of www.howmet.com

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc., headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading global provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and airframe structural components necessary for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. With nearly 1,150 granted and pending patents, the Company’s differentiated technologies enable lighter, more fuel-efficient aircraft and commercial trucks to operate with a lower carbon footprint. For more information, visit www.howmet.com. Follow: LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Dissemination of Company Information

Howmet Aerospace intends to make future announcements regarding Company developments and financial performance through its website at www.howmet.com.

