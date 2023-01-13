|
13.01.2023 14:00:00
Howmet Aerospace to Host Webcast and Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 and Full Year 2022 Results
Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) will announce its fourth quarter 2022 and full year 2022 financial results on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. The press release and presentation materials will be available at approximately 7:00 AM ET on February 14, 2023, via the "Investors” section of the Howmet Aerospace website. A link to the press release will also be available via the Howmet Aerospace Twitter handle @HowmetAerospace at https://twitter.com/HowmetAerospace.
The conference call and webcast will begin at 10:00 AM ET. Details of both follow.
|Conference Call Information:
|
|Day:
|
Tuesday, February 14, 2023
|
|Time:
|
10:00 AM ET
|
|Hosts:
|
John Plant, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
|
Ken Giacobbe, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
|
|Call:
|
U.S. Toll Free: +1 (833) 630-1956
|
International Toll: +1 (412) 317-1837
|Participants may pre-register for the conference call at:
|
https://dpregister.com/sreg/10170559/f4217bc689
|
|
Webcast:
|
Available on the "Investors/Events and Presentations” section of www.howmet.com
|
|Replay Information
|
|A webcast replay of the call will be available on the "Investors/Events and Presentations” section of www.howmet.com. Telephone replay of the call will be available from two hours after the conclusion of the live call until February 28, 2023, at 11:59 PM ET. Details follow.
|
|
Replay:
|
U.S. Toll Free: +1 (877) 344-7529
|
International Toll: +1 (412) 317-0088
|
Replay Access Code: 1760814
|
Or access via the "Investors/Events and Presentations” section of www.howmet.com
About Howmet Aerospace
Howmet Aerospace Inc., headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading global provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and airframe structural components necessary for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. With nearly 1,150 granted and pending patents, the Company’s differentiated technologies enable lighter, more fuel-efficient aircraft and commercial trucks to operate with a lower carbon footprint. For more information, visit www.howmet.com. Follow: LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.
Dissemination of Company Information
Howmet Aerospace intends to make future announcements regarding Company developments and financial performance through its website at www.howmet.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230113005016/en/
