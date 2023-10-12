12.10.2023 13:00:00

Howmet Aerospace to Host Webcast and Announce Third Quarter 2023 Results

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE: HWM) will announce its third quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, November 2, 2023. The press release and presentation materials will be available at approximately 7:00 AM ET on November 2, 2023, via the "Investors” section of the Howmet Aerospace website.

The conference call and webcast will begin at 9:30 AM ET. Details of both follow.

Conference Call Information:

Day:

Thursday, November 2, 2023

 

 

Time:

9:30 AM ET

 

 

Hosts:

John Plant, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

 

Ken Giacobbe, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

 

 

Call:

U.S. Toll Free: + 1-844-481-2703

 

International Toll: + 1-412-317-0659

 

Participants may pre-register for the conference call at:

 

https://dpregister.com/sreg/10182573/fa7183b6d4

 

 

 

 

Webcast:

A link will be available on the "Investors/Events and Presentations” section of howmet.com (audio and slides).

Replay Information

A webcast replay of the call will be available on the "Investors/Events and Presentations” section of www.howmet.com from two hours after the conclusion of the live call until November 2, 2024, at 11:59 PM ET. Details follow.

Telephone replay of the call will be available from two hours after the conclusion of the live call until November 16, 2023, at 11:59 PM ET. Details follow.

Replay:

U.S. Toll Free: +1 (877) 344-7529

 

International Toll: +1 (412) 317-0088

 

Replay Access Code: 5529475

 

Or access via the "Investors/Events and Presentations” section of howmet.com.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc., headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading global provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and airframe structural components necessary for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged aluminum wheels for commercial transportation. With nearly 1,150 granted and pending patents, the Company’s differentiated technologies enable lighter, more fuel-efficient aircraft and commercial trucks to operate with a lower carbon footprint. For more information, visit www.howmet.com.

Dissemination of Company Information

Howmet Aerospace intends to make future announcements regarding Company developments and financial performance through its website at www.howmet.com.

