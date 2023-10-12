|
12.10.2023 13:00:00
Howmet Aerospace to Host Webcast and Announce Third Quarter 2023 Results
Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE: HWM) will announce its third quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, November 2, 2023. The press release and presentation materials will be available at approximately 7:00 AM ET on November 2, 2023, via the "Investors” section of the Howmet Aerospace website.
The conference call and webcast will begin at 9:30 AM ET. Details of both follow.
Conference Call Information:
|
Day:
|
Thursday, November 2, 2023
|
|
|
Time:
|
9:30 AM ET
|
|
|
Hosts:
|
John Plant, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
|
|
Ken Giacobbe, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
|
|
|
Call:
|
U.S. Toll Free: + 1-844-481-2703
|
|
International Toll: + 1-412-317-0659
|
|
Participants may pre-register for the conference call at:
|
|
https://dpregister.com/sreg/10182573/fa7183b6d4
|
|
|
|
|
Webcast:
|
A link will be available on the "Investors/Events and Presentations” section of howmet.com (audio and slides).
Replay Information
A webcast replay of the call will be available on the "Investors/Events and Presentations” section of www.howmet.com from two hours after the conclusion of the live call until November 2, 2024, at 11:59 PM ET. Details follow.
Telephone replay of the call will be available from two hours after the conclusion of the live call until November 16, 2023, at 11:59 PM ET. Details follow.
|
Replay:
|
U.S. Toll Free: +1 (877) 344-7529
|
|
International Toll: +1 (412) 317-0088
|
|
Replay Access Code: 5529475
|
|
Or access via the "Investors/Events and Presentations” section of howmet.com.
About Howmet Aerospace
Howmet Aerospace Inc., headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading global provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and airframe structural components necessary for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged aluminum wheels for commercial transportation. With nearly 1,150 granted and pending patents, the Company’s differentiated technologies enable lighter, more fuel-efficient aircraft and commercial trucks to operate with a lower carbon footprint. For more information, visit www.howmet.com.
Dissemination of Company Information
Howmet Aerospace intends to make future announcements regarding Company developments and financial performance through its website at www.howmet.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231012774771/en/
