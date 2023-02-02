HSBC Bank USA, N.A. and Affiliates Raise Prime and Reference Rate

HSBC Bank USA, N.A., and its affiliates announced today that they have raised their prime and reference rate to 7.75% from 7.50%, effective tomorrow.

