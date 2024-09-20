20.09.2024 06:45:18

HUBER+SUHNER determines CFO succession

HUBER+SUHNER determines CFO succession

The Board of Directors of HUBER+SUHNER AG has appointed Richard Hämmerli as new CFO and member of the Executive Group Management effective 1 January 2025. He will succeed Ivo Wechsler, who will step down from his role at the end of 2024. 

As announced in August 2023, Ivo Wechsler, CFO of the HUBER+SUHNER Group, intends to focus on strategically oriented mandates.

Against this backdrop, the Board of Directors of HUBER+SUHNER has determined the succession and appointed Richard Hämmerli (born 1977) as new CFO and member of the Executive Group Management (EGM) as of 1 January 2025. He has longstanding leadership experience in finance functions as well as in additional areas such as human resources and IT in international companies. Over the past four years, he has been Group CFO of Belimed AG, Zug (CH), a leading provider of medical technology for product and service solutions for the sterilisation, disinfection and cleaning of medical and surgical instruments, while also acting as interim CEO since 1 January 2024. Prior to that, Richard Hämmerli was Head of Corporate Controlling at Sulzer AG, Winterthur (CH), as well as CFO and member of the divisional management at MCH Live Marketing Solutions AG, part of MCH Group AG, Basel (CH), where he was also responsible for M&A and business integration. He holds an MBA from the Booth School of Business, University of Chicago (USA), and a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology from the Eastern Switzerland University of Applied Sciences in Rapperswil (CH).

Ivo Wechsler joined HUBER+SUHNER in 2008 as Head of Corporate Controlling and has been CFO and a member of the EGM since 2010. He will step down from his role and leave the EGM as of 31 December 2024, but will be available for the handover thereafter. During his tenure as CFO, he has significantly contributed to the organisation and further development of the company, in particular in the areas of financial management and reporting, as well as legal and strategic procurement. The company expresses its gratitude to Ivo Wechsler for his extraordinary contribution and wishes him all the best for his professional and personal future.

 

This media release can also be found at www.hubersuhner.com/en/newsroom/company-news/news-ad-hoc-news and is also available in German. The German version is binding.

HUBER+SUHNER AG
Christiane Jelinek
Head Corporate Communications
Tumbelenstrasse 20
8330 Pfäffikon ZH
Switzerland

+41 44 952 25 60
pressoffice@hubersuhner.com
hubersuhner.com


