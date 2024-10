HubSpot To Acquire Cacheflow For Undisclosed Terms

(RTTNews) - HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS), the customer platform for scaling businesses, announced Friday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Cacheflow, a leading B2B subscription billing management and configure, price, quote (CPQ) solution.

The acquisition of Cacheflow will enable HubSpot expand its commerce capabilities for subscription billing management and quote-to-cash automation to help customers close deals faster.

Upon completion of the transaction, Cacheflow will become a wholly owned subsidiary of HubSpot.

Cacheflow simplifies B2B software selling and buying with billing and subscription management solutions. Their connected, user-first solution automates the SaaS sales flow process in a single, no-code platform.

Customers can configure quotes, close deals using interactive links, and upsell and renew customers easily.