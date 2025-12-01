Start in die smarte Geldanlage - 50 € geschenkt! Bei Eröffnung Code "FI67TH50ZN" eingeben. -W-

Hudson Technologies Aktie

WKN: 906850 / ISIN: US4441441098

01.12.2025 17:24:16

Hudson Technologies Increases Share Repurchase Authorization To $20 Mln

(RTTNews) - Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN) Monday announced that its board of directors has approved an increase to the company's share repurchase authorization. Hudson may now purchase up to $20 million in shares of its common stock during calendar year 2025, an increase from up to $10 million of outstanding common stock previously authorized for 2025.

Furthermore, the board of directors authorized the company to repurchase up to $20 million of outstanding common stock in calendar year 2026.

Kenneth Gaglione, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hudson Technologies, commented, "This increase to the share repurchase authorization reflects Hudson's strong and sustainable capital generation, robust balance sheet and the long-term strength of our business. We believe the Board's approval to increase the buyback program is aligned with our broader capital allocation strategy and our commitment to return capital to shareholders while maintaining our ability to invest in our growth."

