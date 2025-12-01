Hudson Technologies Aktie
WKN: 906850 / ISIN: US4441441098
|
01.12.2025 17:24:16
Hudson Technologies Increases Share Repurchase Authorization To $20 Mln
(RTTNews) - Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN) Monday announced that its board of directors has approved an increase to the company's share repurchase authorization. Hudson may now purchase up to $20 million in shares of its common stock during calendar year 2025, an increase from up to $10 million of outstanding common stock previously authorized for 2025.
Furthermore, the board of directors authorized the company to repurchase up to $20 million of outstanding common stock in calendar year 2026.
Kenneth Gaglione, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hudson Technologies, commented, "This increase to the share repurchase authorization reflects Hudson's strong and sustainable capital generation, robust balance sheet and the long-term strength of our business. We believe the Board's approval to increase the buyback program is aligned with our broader capital allocation strategy and our commitment to return capital to shareholders while maintaining our ability to invest in our growth."
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Hudson Technologies IncShsmehr Nachrichten
|
05.11.25
|Ausblick: Hudson Technologies stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
29.07.25
|Ausblick: Hudson Technologies zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Hudson Technologies IncShsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Hudson Technologies IncShs
|7,37
|8,38%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt fester -- DAX zum Handelsende deutlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Montag freundlich, während sich der deutsche Leitindex mit klaren Abschlägen zeigte. An den US-Börsen geht es abwärts. Die Märkte in Fernost bewegten sich am Montag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.