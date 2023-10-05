Humana and Denver Health Sign Agreement to Expand Humana’s Medicare Advantage Provider Network in the Denver Area

Humana, a leading health and well-being company, and Denver Health, a comprehensive health and hospital system, have entered into an agreement that broadens access to care for Humana Medicare Advantage plan members in the Denver area.

Under this agreement, which became effective October 1, 2023, members with Humana Medicare Advantage HMO, PPO and PFFS plans now have in-network access to care at the Denver Health main campus, as well as access to care to more than 1500 doctors in 131 medical specialties across the Denver area.

"We are grateful for this important opportunity with Denver Health that significantly expands our local provider network,” said Dan Tufto, Humana Pacific Southwest Medicare President. "We have a strong and longtime commitment to our members and the communities we serve in the Denver area and are pleased to provide more in-network options like this one that make healthcare more accessible.”

"Denver Health care teams are looking forward to providing Humana members more options for receiving medical, dental and mental health care for themselves and their families,” said Donna Lynne, Denver Health CEO. "Being in the heart of the city provides added convenience for those working and living in downtown Denver as well as offering excellent care options after hours at our urgent care locations.”

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to putting health first – for our teammates, our customers, and our company. Through our Humana insurance services, and our CenterWell health care services, we make it easier for the millions of people we serve to achieve their best health – delivering the care and service they need, when they need it. These efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, Medicaid, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large. Learn more about what we offer at Humana.com and at CenterWell.com.

About Denver Health

Denver Health is a comprehensive health and hospital system that provides quality care for our community. We deliver medical, dental and mental health care to one-third of Denver’s population, proudly serving as the city’s safety-net hospital for more than 160 years. We are committed to advancing research and community partnerships to better deliver the health care needs of our patients and community and to educating the next generation of health care professionals.

Additional Information:

Other providers are available in our network. Provider may also contract with other Plan Sponsors.

