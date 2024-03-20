Humana and DUOS Launch Groundbreaking Initiative Enhancing Care for U.S. Veteran Seniors

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) and DUOS, a technology-enabled service provider announces a new collaborative program to enhance the healthcare experience and improve health outcomes for Louisiana Veteran members with chronic conditions.

Humana strives to understand barriers to good health faced by Veterans and their families. We have long standing relationships with Veteran service organizations, and we actively work to address the needs of Veteran communities.

"When healthcare professionals and systems are responsive to their patients' cultural backgrounds – which includes Veteran status – patients are more likely to receive appropriate care, show up to appointments, follow through with treatment plans, and be more transparent in disclosing their health-related needs," said Stephanie Muckey, a Marine Corps spouse, caregiver, and leader of Humana's Veteran Health Equity & Social Impact strategy.

The new program connects Veterans with chronic conditions to DUOS where participating members will complete an assessment of health-related needs and goals. The participants are then matched with benefits and resources available through their Medicare Advantage plan and/or Veterans’ benefits. It is available to individuals with Humana Medicare Advantage plans in Louisiana who are Veterans and have a chronic condition. The program launched in March and will run until the end of the year.

Humana currently administers health benefits for nearly 6 million active-duty military and retirees nationwide. These members may experience unique physical and mental health challenges, and the company is committed to ensuring they receive the comprehensive, personalized support they need.

"We place a high value on supporting our Veterans, and this requires collaboration across multiple teams,” said Emily McGrath, Director of Health Equity Strategy, who leads the initiative for Humana.

DUOS centers its offerings around connecting older adults to tailored services that address their unique aging needs. "This initiative is about breaking down barriers and unifying care,” said Karl Ulfers, DUOS CEO and Co-Founder. "Veterans make countless sacrifices for our nation, and now it is our turn to demonstrate our gratitude by providing them with the highest quality of care.”

Humana partner USAA provided training to DUOS personal assistants ahead of the program’s launch to ensure a comprehensive understanding of military and Veteran culture. "The collaboration between USAA and Humana underlines our ongoing efforts to bring together different facets of care and support to positively impact the lives of our Veterans, and Humana’s DUOS partnership is no different," said Mary Forey, AVP of Product Management at USAA.

The program is a testament to Humana’s ongoing commitment to better health and well-being for Veteran communities and the power of collaborative efforts in achieving this goal. To learn more about how Humana supports its Veterans, military members and their families, read Humana’s Impact Report.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to putting health first – for our teammates, our customers, and our company. Through our Humana insurance services, and our CenterWell health care services, we make it easier for the millions of people we serve to achieve their best health – delivering the care and service they need, when they need it. These efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, Medicaid, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large. Learn more about what we offer at Humana.com and at CenterWell.com.

About DUOS

DUOS is a digital health company focused on helping older adults stay connected and age independently. Founded in 2020, DUOS connects Medicare beneficiaries and their caregivers to the resources needed to attain the highest level of health. DUOS’ SaaS platform and activation programs improve plan performance, enhance the continuum of care, and improve well-being and satisfaction through highly contextualized, personalized and timely campaigns. For more information follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn, and visit us at getduos.com.

About USAA

Founded in 1922 by a group of military officers, USAA is among the leading providers of insurance, banking, and investment and retirement solutions to more than 13 million members of the U.S. military, Veterans who have honorably served and their families. Headquartered in San Antonio, USAA has offices in eight U.S. cities and three overseas locations and employs more than 37,000 people worldwide. Each year, the company contributes to national and local nonprofits in support of military families and communities where employees live and work. For more information about USAA, follow us on Facebook, X (@USAA), or visit usaa.com.

