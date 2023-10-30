Humana and Greater Good Health Expand Access to Primary Care in Montana with Opening of Senior-focused Primary Care Clinics

Humana, a leading health and well-being company, and Greater Good Health, a healthcare organization expanding access to primary care for seniors through a nurse practitioner-led value-based care model, have announced the opening of primary care clinics in Missoula, Billings and Great Falls, Montana.

The clinics are in-network with all Humana Medicare Advantage HMO and PPO plans offered in Montana, as well as a Humana Dual Eligible Special Needs Plan for certain patients qualifying for both Medicare and Medicaid. Greater Good Health will also see patients with Original Medicare.

Greater Good Health’s value-based, senior-focused clinics will have a strong commitment to delivering high quality care and addressing the specific needs of senior patients through prevention, condition management, and coordinated care.

The first Greater Good Health clinic to open will start seeing patients in Missoula at 2230 North Reserve Street today, Oct. 30, 2023, followed by the Billings location at 1423 38th Street W, Ste. 3, which is scheduled to open on Nov. 27, 2023. There are also plans for a third location to open by the end of this year in Great Falls at 405 3rd Street NW.

"Greater Good Health is focused on simplifying and coordinating care while educating and empowering seniors,” said Jesse Gamez, Humana Intermountain Medicare President. "I am so grateful to have helped bring this new model of healthcare to the state of Montana, which will expand access to primary care to a rapidly-growing senior population.”

"Physician shortages have created massive gaps in healthcare,” said Greater Good Health Founder & CEO Sylvia Hastanan. "Meanwhile, seniors across Montana struggle with access to primary care, and we are responding to the needs of the community by opening comprehensive primary care clinics in partnership with Humana. Our goal is to create an innovative sustainable care model that addresses community needs, driving meaningful and positive impact for seniors in Montana.”

Each Greater Good Health clinic will offer:

Same- or next-day appointments.

Long, unrushed appointments

Providers who are focused on getting to know patients while addressing their health concerns and helping them meet their health goals.

A warm space and friendly, caring staff that can help patients navigate all aspects of their life – from health to nutrition to relationships and more.

A large community room where exercise classes, cooking seminars, and community activities will take place.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to putting health first – for our teammates, our customers, and our company. Through our Humana insurance services, and our CenterWell health care services, we make it easier for the millions of people we serve to achieve their best health – delivering the care and service they need, when they need it. These efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, Medicaid, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large. Learn more about what we offer at Humana.com and at CenterWell.com.

About Greater Good Health

Greater Good Health is a healthcare organization enabling and expanding access to value-based, holistic primary care. Through an innovative Nurse Practitioner-led model, Greater Good Health partners with health plans to build primary care practices in underserved, often rural, communities, and partners with risk-bearing organizations to deploy private-labeled clinical programs that enable the shift to value-based, outcomes-focused care. Greater Good Health's proven care model and clinical programs benefit patients, providers, and payers alike, improving outcomes, reducing costs, and delivering a best-in-class patient experience. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.greatergoodhealth.com or call 406-616-4146.

Other providers are available in the Humana network.

Provider may also contract with other plan sponsors.

