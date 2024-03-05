Humana and Strive Health Announce Expansion of Holistic, Patient-Centered Care for People with Kidney Disease

Leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) and kidney care provider Strive Health have announced a new value-based care multi-state agreement for most Humana Medicare Advantage HMO and PPO plan members who live with kidney disease.

Value-based care is a holistic, patient-centered healthcare model that focuses on a coordinated effort to help improve patient health outcomes and quality of life. With this agreement, members with chronic kidney disease and end-stage kidney disease in Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan and northwest North Carolina now have access to Strive’s value-based kidney care. Strive’s interdisciplinary clinical care team serves as an extension of a member’s physician and provides whole-person care, including medication management and care management, dialysis access planning, transplant coordination and social services.

"Humana is committed to providing our members with evidence-based, multi-specialty kidney care,” said Jim Stodola, Humana Vice President of Trend Management. "An estimated 37 million Americans live with chronic kidney disease, and with that number continuing to grow, our priority is to continue to strengthen access to the highest levels of kidney care for our members.”

"Humana has a proven track record of providing innovative care delivery models,” said Will Stokes, Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer of Strive Health. "Our expanded partnership will allow us to serve thousands of patients through a value-based approach to kidney care and further our mission to deliver compassionate kidney care through data-driven insights, high-touch care and prevention.”

The new value-based care agreement builds on an existing Humana and Strive relationship, which began in Indiana and Kentucky in 2020.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to putting health first – for our teammates, our customers, and our company. Through our Humana insurance services, and our CenterWell health care services, we make it easier for the millions of people we serve to achieve their best health – delivering the care and service they need, when they need it. These efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, Medicaid, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large. Learn more about what we offer at Humana.com and at CenterWell.com.

About Strive Health

Strive Health is the nation’s leader in value-based kidney care and partner of choice for innovative healthcare payors and providers. Using a unique combination of technology-enabled care interventions and seamless integration with local providers, Strive forms an integrated care delivery system that supports the entire patient journey from chronic kidney disease (CKD) to end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). To help patients, Strive partners with commercial and Medicare Advantage payors, Medicare, health systems and physicians through flexible value-based payment arrangements, including risk-based programs. Strive serves over 100,000 people with CKD and ESKD across 34 states and partners with over 700 nephrology providers. Strive’s case management and population health programs are accredited by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA), and its technology platform, CareMultiplier™, is certified by HITRUST. To learn more, visit StriveHealth.com.

