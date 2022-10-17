Humana Announces Major Expansion of Florida Dental Network, Benefits

Florida's largest Medicare Advantage plan by membership Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) announced that it is both enhancing its 2023 dental benefits and significantly increasing the number of dentists available to its Florida Medicare Advantage members. In addition, the health and well-being company’s 2023 Medicare Advantage plans for Floridians eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid will feature new benefits including extra financial assistance to help pay for living expenses.

"We’re thrilled to announce a significant investment in our dental benefits and network,” said Caraline Coats, Humana’s South Florida Medicare President. "In our 30-plus years of serving Medicare members in Florida, we’ve learned a lot about what is important to our members, and dental care is a top priority and, of course, important to one’s overall health.”

New for 2023

Beginning Jan. 1, Floridians enrolled in a 2023 Humana HMO or PPO Medicare Advantage plan will have access to the Florida GoldPlus Dental Network, which includes 8,100 dentists across the state, as well as a nationwide network, meaning they can seek in-network care in and outside of Florida.

Coats said the company is also expanding coverage for dental procedures and offering more flexible ways to pay for them, including:

Expanded dental benefits, higher allowances: The majority of 2023 plans include benefits that cover some major services, including periodontal scaling, and annual allowances have been increased, up to $6,000, depending on the plan.

The majority of 2023 plans include benefits that cover some major services, including periodontal scaling, and annual allowances have been increased, up to $6,000, depending on the plan. New Flexible Allowance on the Humana Spending Account card: Eligible members can use up to the allowance provided for out-of-pocket dental, vision or hearing expenses, letting them choose the expenses they want to cover with their allowance.

More Help for Floridians Eligible for Both Medicare and Medicaid

Healthy Options Allowance provides eligible members on plans that cover all levels of Medicaid with a monthly allowance of $150, $175 or $275 to spend on select groceries, gas, utilities, rent, personal care, pet care and more, depending on their greatest healthcare needs.

provides eligible members on plans that cover all levels of Medicaid with a monthly allowance of $150, $175 or $275 to spend on select groceries, gas, utilities, rent, personal care, pet care and more, depending on their greatest healthcare needs. Dental Allowance, up to $6,000 (depending on the plan), is included on all Humana Medicare Advantage D-SNP plans for people who have both Medicare and Medicaid.

Floridians can enroll in a Humana Medicare Advantage plan during this year’s Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan Annual Election Period, which runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, with coverage taking effect Jan. 1. For more information about enrolling in Humana plans can visit www.Humana.com/Medicare or speak with one of Humana’s licensed sales agents by calling 1-888-373-2614 (TTY: 711) 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time, seven days a week.

About Medicare Advantage

Medicare Advantage delivers financial savings to members in the form of lower out-of-pocket costs and reduced premiums. Medicare Advantage members reported spending nearly $2,000 less on out-of-pocket costs, compared to fee-for-service Medicare. Medicare Advantage plans also have limits on out-of-pocket costs. These financial protections may be critical for older Americans on fixed incomes.

Unlike fee-for-service Medicare, Medicare Advantage plans often include affordable prescription drug coverage. For Humana members, 100 percent of the savings achieved through manufacturer rebates and discounts in pharmacy programs are returned to members through lower premiums and improved benefits.

Medicare Advantage plan members had more than a 30 percent lower level of emergency room visits, and 40 percent lower level of inpatient hospital care, compared to beneficiaries with fee-for-service Medicare. In addition to improving health, these outcomes demonstrate real savings for people with Medicare and the health system. Medicare Advantage plans reinvest these savings by expanding supplemental benefits, supporting providers and coordinating care.

About Humana

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

Additional Information:

Humana is a Medicare Advantage HMO and PPO organization with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in any Humana plan depends on contract renewal.

Allowance amounts cannot be combined with other benefit allowances. Limitations and restrictions may apply.

