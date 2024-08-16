Humana Announces New Veteran Hiring Strategy and Recognition as Top Veteran-Friendly Company

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), a leading health and well-being company, launches a refreshed military-connected hiring strategy and earns recognition by U.S. Veterans Magazine as a Top Veteran-Friendly Employer and Top Veteran-Friendly Supplier Diversity Program.

Humana administers health benefits for nearly 6 million active-duty military and retirees nationwide and understands the importance of a workforce that reflects the diversity of the military and veteran communities it serves. Humana introduced its initial veteran and military-connected hiring strategy in 2011 and, to date, has hired approximately 6,000 veterans and military spouses. To keep pace with the current needs of veterans and military families in today’s workforce, Humana refreshes its strategy to ensure the company remains a top employer for veterans and military spouses.

"We are honored to be recognized by U.S. Veterans Magazine for our ongoing initiatives to ensure veterans and military spouses feel valued and have the opportunity to thrive at Humana,” says Carolyn Tandy, SVP and Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer. She adds, "Our enhanced military-connected hiring strategy will equip Humana to meet the needs of veterans and military families now and in the future.”

Highlights from Humana’s New Military-Connected Hiring Strategy:

Hiring Goals: A pledge to hire at least 2,000 military-connected employees, including veterans and spouses, by 2032, with at least one hundred of those being in key states like Kentucky, Texas, and Florida.

A goal retention rate for military-connected employees of 75% in the first year of employment, increasing to 90% for years 2 – 5 of employment.

Humana has adopted the Hiring Our Heroes and Blue Star Families 4 + 1 plan. This comprehensive plan includes facilitating job transferability, offering remote opportunities, providing flexible work hours, granting paid or permissive permanent change of station leave, and a military spouse fellowship program.

The refreshed military-connected hiring strategy coincides with a significant recognition from U.S. Veterans Magazine as a Top Veteran-Friendly Supplier Diversity Program and Top Veteran-Friendly Employer. The magazine evaluates company submissions and independently collects data to identify companies that lead in creating inclusive work environments that honor the veterans’ skills and experiences and support veterans transitioning into civilian careers.

"Our new strategy and recognition from U.S. Veterans Magazine demonstrate Humana’s unwavering commitment to caring for the health and well-being of veterans, military members, and their families,” says Tandy.

Read Humana's Impact Report to learn more about how Humana supports the veteran and military communities.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to putting health first – for our teammates, our customers, and our company. Through our Humana insurance services, and our CenterWell health care services, we make it easier for the millions of people we serve to achieve their best health – delivering the care and service they need, when they need it. These efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, Medicaid, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large. Learn more about what we offer at Humana.com and at CenterWell.com.

