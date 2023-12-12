Humana Earns Top Score in Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2023 Corporate Equality Index

Leading US health insurer and health care services company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) has earned a score of 100 percent on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation Corporate Equality Index and the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality for the tenth year in a row. The recognition reflects Humana’s deep commitment to creating a culture of belonging where each employee feels valued and has both opportunity and support to reach their full potential.

"The true impact of Humana’s work rests in our understanding, appreciation, and care for one another,” said Carolyn Tandy, SVP and Chief Diversity Equity and Inclusion Officer at Humana. "As Humana advances its culture of belonging for our LGBTQ+ teammates, members, patients, and communities; participation in benchmarking surveys like the Human Rights Campaign Foundation Corporate Equality Index helps us see our progress and opportunities from an important and inclusive perspective that helps us continue to grow.”

The Corporate Equality Index (CEI) is the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families Supporting an inclusive culture Corporate social responsibility

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public’s understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice.

Humana Inc. is committed to putting health first – for our teammates, our customers, and our company. Through our Humana insurance services, and our CenterWell health care services, we make it easier for the millions of people we serve to achieve their best health – delivering the care and service they need, when they need it. These efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, Medicaid, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large. Learn more about what we offer at Humana.com and at CenterWell.com.

