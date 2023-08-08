Humana Foundation and Greater Louisville Inc. Partner to Address the Shortage of Regional Mental Health Providers

The Humana Foundation, philanthropic arm of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) for the past 41 years, today announced a partnership with Greater Louisville Inc. (GLI) to help small business mental health providers scale their operations and increase sustainable services to victims of trauma in the city. Grants between $50,000 and $100,000 will be awarded for projects that enable providers to significantly increase the number of people receiving mental health services. Priority will be given to applicants who commit to addressing categories of mental health that are in dire shortage – such as psychologists, psychiatrists and youth counselors – and applicants prioritizing care to diverse and underrepresented populations.

The post-pandemic need for mental health services in Greater Louisville and across the nation is staggering. It’s estimated that 23% of Americans are experiencing mental illness1, over 12 million have had suicidal thoughts2 and one in five young adults experienced depression3. In Kentucky, 44% of adults said they felt depressed or anxious, and nearly 23% were unable to access the treatment they needed 4. In Jefferson County, more than 170 people died by suicide in 20225. People in this community need support, and increasing access to mental health treatment in Louisville needs to be a top priority.

Across the state, at least 215 more psychiatrists are needed to support our community6. The shortage of providers is particularly acute in Louisville’s Jefferson County, which is home to less than 13% of the state’s mental health counselors and 25% of the state’s workforce7.

"The traumatic event in April and the tragedies that have occurred since have highlighted the need for increased mental health support for our residents,” said Tiffany Benjamin, CEO of the Humana Foundation. "We’re acting quickly to improve mental health quality and outcomes in the short-term, while continuing our focus on addressing access and stigma issues in the long-term. We hope this effort will help to heal and strengthen our community, while addressing a very real and urgent crisis.”

The Humana Foundation is contributing $300,000 and matching up to $300,000 more in corporate and individual donations. The Humana Foundation and GLI are also bringing together local leaders who will serve on the advisory committee for this initiative.

Mental health providers can apply for the one-year grants on Greater Louisville Inc.’s website. Please click here to apply.

"GLI is honored to partner with the Humana Foundation to leverage our connections and role as a convener of businesses to help mental health providers scale their operations to better meet the needs of our community,” said Sarah Davasher-Wisdom, President and CEO of Greater Louisville Inc. "Mental health directly impacts our workforce and therefore the vitality of our regional economy. GLI and the more than 1,800 businesses we represent appreciate the Humana Foundation’s investment in the immediate and future well-being of our entire community.”

The Humana Foundation’s $1 million donation to bolster mental health resources in Louisville also includes support for victims and families of April’s mass shooting in Louisville, provided through a $50,000 grant to the Community Foundation of Louisville, and future efforts to spur community conversation and engagement in trauma support. These efforts build on the $5.5 million in regional mental health grants announced in October 2022 and deliver on Foundation’s mission to advance health equity and create healthy emotional connections in the communities it serves.

"Understanding, identifying and correctly treating mental illness is crucial to the health and well-being of our community,” said Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg. "To do this properly, we’re going to need to train and certify a lot of talented and caring individuals who are ready to make a positive difference in the lives of their neighbors. Thank you to the Humana Foundation and GLI for stepping up and helping to address this critical issue here in Louisville and across the Commonwealth.”

About The Humana Foundation

The Humana Foundation was established in 1981 as the philanthropic arm of Humana Inc. and is focused on health equity, working to eliminate unjust, avoidable and unnecessary barriers in health and healthcare. The Foundation fosters evidence-based collaborations and investments that help people in underserved communities live connected, healthy lives. As a steward of good health, the Foundation creates healthy emotional connections for people and communities and is shaping a healthier approach to nutrition to support lifelong well-being. For more information, visit humanafoundation.org.

Humana Inc. and the Humana Foundation believe everyone should have access to the tools and support needed to have a fair and just opportunity to be as healthy as possible. Our commitment to improving health outcomes for all – our members and patients, employees, the communities we serve, the healthcare system, and the environment - is the foundation of our Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) impact platform.

About Greater Louisville Inc.

Greater Louisville Inc. is the Metro Chamber of Commerce and represents 15 counties in Kentucky and Indiana. GLI’s mission is to grow businesses and the regional economy. GLI supports businesses during every stage of development and represents the collective needs of the business community by advocating for pro-growth policies and economic development investment, and deploying programming centered around attracting and developing talent and economic inclusion. GLI is the 2019 National Chamber of the Year and is one of only three percent of chambers nationally certified with 5-star accreditation status by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Learn more on social media @GLIchamber or visit greaterlouisville.com.

