Humana Foundation Contributes Additional $500,000 to Support Disaster Recovery in Florida in the Aftermath of Hurricane Milton

The Humana Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), is donating another $500,000 toward relief and healing efforts in the wake of the second Hurricane to hit Florida in two weeks. After consecutive disasters and concern for everyone in the path of these storms, the Humana Foundation will bring its total support to $1.5 million. Like the steps Humana took to aid members, communities and employees across the path of Hurricane Helene, it will do the same with Milton, by providing access to medical and emergency prescription information, and continuing access to a crisis hotline with free counseling.

When Hurricane Milton hit Florida’s central Gulf Coast on Wednesday Oct. 9, it flooded the state, spawned tornadoes and left millions without power. Officials continue to assess the aftereffects of Milton for loss of life, property damage, and the overall safety of communities affected.

Keeping in mind the people and efforts already underway from Hurricane Helene, the Humana Foundation is donating an additional $500,000 to help address the immediate relief and long-term sustainability needs of those hard hit from these storms. Through contributions like this, the Foundation stays true to its mission of aiding communities in crisis while advancing health equity for all.

The organizations receiving funding include- Feeding Tampa Bay - $250,000, Gulf Coast Community Foundation, serving Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto counties - $125,000, and Community Foundation Tampa Bay - $125,000.

"Being there to support the people and communities we serve, especially in times like this, is our main priority. With this being the second Hurricane in just a few weeks, we’re completely focused on directing essential resources and care to everyone touched by Hurricane Milton,” said Tiffany Benjamin, CEO of the Humana Foundation. "We continue to work with our valued partners in Florida to quickly move assets and help enable safety and emotional support during this critical time.”

Beyond this donation and like with responding to Hurricane Helene, Humana Inc. has taken the following steps to assist members in declared disaster areas:

Waived all requirements for primary care physician (PCP) referrals and prior authorizations for members, where applicable;

Provided members with the same cost sharing they would receive from an in-network facility even if receiving care outside the network;

For members with a pharmacy benefit, suspended restrictions on refills to allow for travel difficulties and evacuations;

Established a free crisis support hotline and counseling services through TELUS Health, previously LifeWorks, aimed not only at health plan employees and members, but also at anyone who may need help and support in the U.S. and Puerto Rico to cope with the disaster and its consequences. The TELUS Health Crisis Support Line is open 24/7 and can be reached at 1-877-757-7587 (866-229-2572 in Puerto Rico).

"In the wake of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, countless lives and communities are in crisis. My deep appreciation goes out to our Humana teams on the front lines, who are delivering essential care to our customers and doing everything they can to support their surrounding communities,” said Jim Rechtin, Humana Chief Executive Officer. "The Humana Foundation’s $500,000 commitment toward recovery efforts will help continue this dedication to uplifting those in need.”

To learn more about the Humana Foundation’s health equity mission, visit HumanaFoundation.org.

About the Humana Foundation

The Humana Foundation was established in 1981 as the philanthropic arm of Humana Inc. and is focused on health equity, working to eliminate unjust, avoidable and unnecessary barriers in health and healthcare. The Foundation fosters evidence-based collaborations and investments that help people in underserved communities live connected, healthy lives. As a steward of good health, the Foundation creates healthy emotional connections for people and communities and is shaping a healthier approach to nutrition to support lifelong well-being. For more information, visit humanafoundation.org

