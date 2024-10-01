Humana Foundation Donates $1 Million to Support Disaster Recovery in the Wake of Hurricane Helene

The Humana Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), is donating $1 million towards relief and recovery efforts for those impacted by Hurricane Helene. Humana has also taken steps to aid members and communities in the storm’s path, including providing simplified access to medical and emergency prescription information, and opening a crisis hotline with free counseling available.

Hurricane Helene made landfall along Florida’s Big Bend region on Sept. 26, causing widespread power outages and flooding. The storm quickly moved to other parts of the Southeast including Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee. Across the storm’s path many are still without power, and officials continue to assess the tragic events for loss of life and property damage. As residents across the Southeast begin the recovery process, communities in the wake of the storm will need assistance meeting basic needs including food, shelter, water and medical care.

Because of the far-reaching trajectory of the storm and its remnants, the Humana Foundation is donating $1 million to help address the immediate relief and long-term recovery needs of those recovering from the storm. The contribution is a part of the Foundation’s mission of aiding communities in crisis while advancing health equity for all.

The organizations receiving funding include: World Central Kitchen - $400,000 to support all affected areas, Center for Disaster Philanthropy - $350,000 to support all hard-hit areas, and Florida Disaster Fund - $250,000.

"Providing support and removing barriers for the people and communities we serve is at the center of everything we do, and we’re all in to steer the critical resources needed to everyone in the path of this devastating storm,” said Humana Foundation CEO, Tiffany Benjamin. "At this urgent moment and in the coming weeks and months, we'll enable trusted partners across the Southeast, to deliver the most relevant aid and comfort.”

Beyond this donation, Humana Inc. has taken the following steps to assist members in declared disaster areas:

Waived all requirements for primary care physician (PCP) referrals and prior authorizations for members, where applicable;

Provided members with the same cost sharing they would receive from an in-network facility even if receiving care outside the network;

For members with a pharmacy benefit, suspended restrictions on refills to allow for travel difficulties and evacuations;

Established a free crisis support hotline and counseling services through TELUS Health, previously LifeWorks, aimed not only at health plan employees and members, but also at anyone who may need help and support in the U.S. and Puerto Rico to cope with the disaster and its consequences. The TELUS Health Crisis Support Line is open 24/7 and can be reached at 1-877-757-7587 (866-229-2572 in Puerto Rico).

"Communities urgently need help. Getting it to them is our top priority,” said Jim Rechtin, Humana Chief Executive Officer. "We are doing all we can to provide immediate resources for those who need it most. Ensuring their well-being and recovery through this extraordinary disaster requires an extraordinary response.”

To learn more about the Humana Foundation’s health equity mission, visit HumanaFoundation.org.

About the Humana Foundation

The Humana Foundation was established in 1981 as the philanthropic arm of Humana Inc. and is focused on health equity, working to eliminate unjust, avoidable and unnecessary barriers in health and healthcare. The Foundation fosters evidence-based collaborations and investments that help people in underserved communities live connected, healthy lives. As a steward of good health, the Foundation creates healthy emotional connections for people and communities and is shaping a healthier approach to nutrition to support lifelong well-being. For more information, visit humanafoundation.org

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241001823970/en/