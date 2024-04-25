Humana Healthy Horizons Commits $500K to Improve Health of Louisianians

Humana Healthy Horizons, the Medicaid business of leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), announced today that it will invest $500,000 in 2024 in support of community organizations across Louisiana.

The investment dollars have been disbursed to 24 nonprofit organizations that share the company’s passion for overcoming public health challenges and improving the health and well-being of Louisianians.

"Partnering with community-based organizations and local institutions is central to our ‘human care’ ethos. We believe in reaching our members where they are to best address their health-related social needs and encourage their best health,” said Lori Dunne, President, Humana Healthy Horizons – Louisiana.

The investments, given to community partners across the entire state, are helping parents, families and individuals in need – including new mothers and children – with health and wellness, education, food security and more. This year, a portion of the grants are dedicated to expanding and diversifying the health care workforce through partnerships with institutions of higher education, to include historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

"Humana’s 2024 support will provide critically important assistance to Xavier's Physician Assistant (P.A.) and Pre-Med programs, as well as our Career Services Office and ‘Give.Love.Xavier. 2024’ Campaign,” said Jeff Hale, Director of Corporate and Foundation Relations at Xavier University. "I am particularly impressed with this spread of 2024 support, which encompasses student aid (in two vital health sciences programs), annual fund (the day-to-day lifeblood of private universities such as Xavier), and career readiness, the signpost at the intersection of university life and the business/professional world.”

Loyola University New Orleans officials also see the grant providing significant value for their health care programs.

"This funding will help Loyola support diverse students of the Nurse-Midwifery education program to complete their education,” said Michelle Collins, Dean of the College of Nursing and Health at Loyola University New Orleans. "Certified nurse-midwives are a solution for the abysmal perinatal outcomes in Louisiana. Via this financial support, new certified nurse-midwives will be added to the healthcare landscape of Louisiana, which will benefit mothers and babies statewide.”

Recipients of the grants, ranging from $5,000-50,000 each, include the following:

318 Foundation

Birthmark Doula Collective

Children’s Hospital of New Orleans

Community Foundation of North Louisiana

Delgado

DePaul Community Health Center

Dillard University School of Public Health Sciences

Fathers on a Mission

Grambling State University

Healthy BR

Institute for Women and Ethnic Studies

Louisiana State University at Eunice

Loyola University New Orleans, College of Nursing and Health

March of Dimes New Orleans

Mary Bird Perkins

MedCamps

New Orleans East Hospital

NOELA

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport PROTECT Program

Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital

Peer Initiative

Southern University New Orleans

The Three O’Clock Project

Xavier University of Louisiana

Humana has invested more than $1.6 million in support of more than 50 nonprofits in Louisiana since launching its Humana Healthy Horizons brand in 2022. Additionally, the Humana Foundation has invested $1.7 million in organizations impacting mental health and food insecurity in Louisiana and other geographies.

