Humana Healthy Horizons Commits to Increasing Healthcare Access for Oklahomans

Humana Healthy Horizons, the Medicaid business of leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), is investing in community-based organizations throughout Oklahoma to expand access to care for those who need it most.

Humana Healthy Horizons employees participated in the groundbreaking for the new CREOKS Behavioral Health Center in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, June 17. The facility will be the first of its kind, integrating behavioral health, physical health and crisis stabilization in one location. With a goal to simplify comprehensive healthcare, the center will offer a range of services for all ages, supporting the intersection of mental, physical and social wellness. (Photo: Business Wire)

These investments will address urgent health-related needs throughout all the Oklahoma communities Humana serves, with a keen focus on rural maternal and behavioral health.

"Improving access to health care services is a critical part of the work we do to help Oklahomans get the care they need in their communities,” said Joseph Fairbanks, CEO, Humana Healthy Horizons in Oklahoma. "By partnering with local organizations that know our communities best, we help our neighbors in every area of the state get the care they need when they need it.”

Highlights of Humana Healthy Horizons’ investments to expanding access in Oklahoma include:

Volunteers of America Oklahoma (VOAOK): VOAOK will bring its innovative, evidence-based approach to treating pregnant women and moms with Substance Use Disorder (SUD) to rural Southwest Oklahoma with the creation of a new Family-Focused Recovery (FFR) center in Lawton. This center will allow families to stay together through recovery, improving outcomes and reducing instances of Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (NAS).

"Our outcomes-based approach to caring for women in recovery is made possible through our partnership with Humana Healthy Horizons,” said Pam Richardson, President/CEO, VOAOK. "Helping women focus on recovery, deliver healthy babies and keep their family together is an achievement for the women, the children and the entire Oklahoma community.”

Humana Healthy Horizons has developed a wide range of capabilities to serve the Medicaid population, integrating physical and behavioral health, pharmacy, long-term care and social services for a whole-person approach to improve the health and well-being of the people and communities served.

About Humana Healthy Horizons

Humana manages Medicaid benefits for nearly 1.2 million members nationally under the Humana Healthy Horizons™ brand, which reflects our expertise in managing complex populations, our commitment to creating solutions that lead to a better quality of life for our members, and our efforts to deliver human care that makes the healthcare experience easier, more personalized and more caring.

During more than two decades of serving people with Medicaid, Humana and Humana Healthy Horizons have developed a wide range of capabilities to serve children, parents, childless adults, and beneficiaries that are aged, blind or disabled. We integrate physical health, behavioral health, pharmacy, long-term care, and social services for a whole-person approach to improve the health and well-being of our members and the communities we serve.

Humana Healthy Horizons is a Medicaid Product offered by affiliates of Humana Inc.

About Humana

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to putting health first – for our teammates, our customers, and our company. Through our Humana insurance services, and our CenterWell health care services, we strive to make it easier for the millions of people we serve to achieve their best health – delivering the care and service they need, when they need it. These efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, Medicaid, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large. Learn more about what we offer at Humana.com and CenterWell.com.

